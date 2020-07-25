Betty May Fry, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1920, in Milton, Pa., to Sarah (Mauger) and William Howard Fry. Betty received her undergraduate teaching degree from West Chester University and her Master’s of English from The Pennsylvania State University.
She relocated to the Fair Lawn, N.J. area in 1952, where she remained for the rest of her life.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be celebrated at a later date.
Please visit the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), Wyckoff, N.J., website as it will be updated once Betty’s Celebration of Life is confirmed which will be held in the spring.
Commented