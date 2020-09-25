MUNCY - Susan L. Ault, 56, of Muncy, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Born March 10, 1964, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Donna M. (Michael) Sheets and the late James J. Sheets. She and her husband, Martin L. Ault, would have celebrated 24 years of marriage on Sept. 27, 2020.
Susan attended Warrior Run schools and was a graduate of Pleasant View Christian Academy.
She was a school bus driver for the former Brelsford Transportation for many years and was also employed with Weis Market, Muncy, as a seafood clerk. Susan attended Friends Church, Hughesville, and enjoyed camping, gardening, and above all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother are, two sons, Cory Funston of Williamsport, and Cody Funston of Muncy; three daughters, Megan (David) Bradley of Muncy, Kiersten Ault of Montgomery, and Courtney Ault of Virginia.; a brother, Joshua (Megan) Sheets of Turbotville; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Commented