On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Susan C. Gold, devoted wife and mother, succumbed to complications associated with Alzheimer’s while in the care of Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, Maryland, at the age of 74.
Susan was born on March 19, 1946, to the late Sim C. Cronrath and Marion E. (Faux) Cronrath, in Watsontown, where she also grew up. As a child, Susan was active in her community, having a paper route, participating in Girl Scouts, and helping in her grandparent’s laundry business. In 1964, Susan graduated from Warrior Run High School, where she had been a straight A student and Homecoming Queen.
In 1966, she and her husband Scott S. Gold II and young daughter, Brenda, moved to Oxford, Pa. when Scott had taken a teaching job at the local high school. Upon arriving in Oxford, Susan became active with the local Girl Scouts serving not only as a junior troop leader and adult program trainer for many years, but also as a board member to the Freedom Valley Girl Scout Council. Susan maintained a lifetime membership with the Girl Scouts of the USA.
After her son, Scott S. Gold III, was born, Susan continued to associate with a variety of community and school-related organizations. She had been a member of the Contemporary Club, a local women’s civic organization. For 25 years she was the primary scorekeeper for the Oxford Area High School wrestling team, for which her husband served as the coach. She became active as an American Red Cross volunteer and served as a community blood drive coordinator, in addition to donating blood regularly. Once both of her children were in school, Susan also went back to school and earned her Associates Degree in liberal arts from Cecil College in Maryland. She later took a job outside of the home as a local mail carrier. While in the postal system she took advantage of upward mobility programs and in 1985 she became the postmaster of Kemblesville, where she served until 1997.
Once retired from the postal system, Susan enjoyed assisting her husband with his wood crafts business. She found much pleasure in the opportunities to travel and meet new people because of partnering in this fulfilling venture. Additionally, she was able to devote her time once again to some of her favorite hobbies - sewing, crafting, and gardening. Her love of sewing, which originated with the making of many dresses and outfits for Brenda as a child, also led her to turn out a wide variety of machine-stitched quilts in recent years for her grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.
Some recent notable life experiences that Susan enjoyed talking about were: The cruise vacations she and Scott had taken with friends, ziplining in Saint Martin’s, walking on a glacier in Alaska, traveling the original rail routes up the White Pass to the Yukon gold fields, going to Ireland and kissing the Blarney Stone, traveling to Italy with her daughter Brenda, but most especially the pride and joy associated with being able to attend the many varied activities of her four grandchildren, Mallory, Connor, Gabrielle, and Zachary.
Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Scott S. Gold II, her children Brenda (Gold) Moran and Scott S. Gold III, grandchildren Mallory (Moran) Kaliner, Connor Moran, Gabrielle and Zachary Gold, and brother Roger W. Cronrath. She was preceded in death by her brother George R. Cronrath.
A private memorial service will be held by the immediate family, with a celebration of life gathering for extended family and friends to be arranged for later. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or give the gift of life and sign up to give blood at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins Jr. Funeral Home Inc. Oxford, Pa. On-line condolences may be made at elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
