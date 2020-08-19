MILTON — Barbara Louise (Rudy) Haught, 73, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1946, in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Isabelle (Heddings) Rudy. She was married to Harry Haught until his death in 2018.
She attended West Fairview School in New Cumberland and had worked for Lewisburg United Methodist Nursing Home.
She was a member of the first Baptist Church, Milton. She wrote to many soldiers during Desert Storm. She was 100% for veterans.
Barbara is survived by two sons, David E. Wolf Jr. of Milo, Maine, and Elvis Wolf of Santee, Calif.; two grandchildren, Shawn Wolf and Adelyn Wolf; two great-grandsons, Mason Wolf and Benjamin Bouley; three brothers, John Rudy, Gerald Rudy and Richard Rudy; and a stepsister, Melissa Sundy.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Chronister and Ruth Feltman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Jamie Dries.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
