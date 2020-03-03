HARRISBURG (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his first visit this year to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, in a town hall-style event hosted by Fox News in Scranton on Thursday.
The one-hour event will be at the Scranton Cultural Center.
The location is important for this year’s presidential election: Trump’s unexpected win in Pennsylvania in 2016 helped pave his way to the White House. He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence in the area.
The Republican president made five visits to Pennsylvania last year, including two to western Pennsylvania where he talked up the region’s booming natural gas industry.
Pennsylvania is again expected to be a premier battleground state in November’s general election as Democrats vie to bring it back into the win column. No Democrat since Harry S. Truman in 1948 has become president without winning the state.
Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.
In backing Trump, Pennsylvania went Republican in a presidential contest for the first time since 1988 as part of the Democratic Party’s “blue wall” of industrial states that Trump flipped, along with Michigan and Wisconsin.
Man accused of fatally shooting zoning officer enters plea
PARADISE (AP) — A 73-year-old man accused of walking into a Pennsylvania municipal building and fatally shooting a zoning officer pleaded guilty but mentally ill Monday.
A Monroe County judge accepted David Green’s plea in the November 2018 death of part-time Paradise Township code enforcement officer Michael Tripus.
Green, who lives in the Henryville section of the township, did not say Monday why he followed the 65-year-old victim into the municipal building that day and fatally shot him.
Tripus had left a notice at Green’s property in 2017 but the two men never met or spoke to each other before the murder, according to state police.
Green’s defense attorney hired mental health professionals who found him competent to stand trial and not insane.
He was, however, found to have “delusional disorder of somatic type,” the county said. Green was also found with “a mild cognitive impairment; some kind of pre-dementia condition.”
The prosecution plans to seek the maximum sentencing “in light of the danger the defendant poses to the community in general,” and for the premeditated nature of the victim’s death.
