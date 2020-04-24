“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. … You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:37,39)
I hear a lot about people feeling lonely, due to the social isolation they are experiencing. Yet I do not feel lonely, despite the fact that I live alone physically. And I think that the two great commandments about loving that Jesus gives may help.
In our forced isolation we may be forced to look inside ourselves for solace. But what do we find there? If we find love for God or another, we are not really alone. Indeed, there is nothing that can make us feel closer than love.
The theologian Martin Buber says that God made us for relationships. And only loving relationships will truly satisfy. God made us for a I-Thou loving relationship with him. And God also made us for loving I-thou relationships with each other, and even with ourselves. That is what God and Jesus is trying to tell us in God’s two great commandments.
But there can be a problem. The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr tells us the problem is that we may be operating out of our ego-based False Self. Our ego-based False Self is concerned about what we want. And if we are not getting what we want, we feel unhappy, even empty. This False Self is also a small self, so it is alone and lonely. When I look inside myself, I find all those I love, so how can I be alone or feel lonely? I even think of people who have left this earth and thus enjoy their presence in my heart. Of course that includes my wife Ramona, who is no farther away than my feeling of love for her. But it also includes my predecessor as pastor of the church I served, Rev. McCahan. I was fortunate to pastor a church full of wonderful people, whom I came to know and love. And I am still blessed by continuing to know and love more people. These people keep me company in my heart whenever I think about them.
Are any of the people I love perfect? No. But I am not perfect either. So to love anyone, including myself, I must eliminate my ego-based, self-centered small self. I heard a wife say that in any marriage there will be something about your spouse that you don’t like. I think that could apply to children also, as many are finding out while spending 24/7 with family members in confined quarters. How do you overcome that?
You must overcome your self-centered small self which wants what it wants, and gets irritated or angry when it does not get what it wants, or when the people around them are not how you want them to be all the time. You must rise above your small self to become what Rohr calls your True Self, which loves like God. God’s love is unconditional. So you then love people just as they are, warts and all. When you can master that, you will be surrounded by people you love; then your heart can be full of people you love, and you will enjoy them all the time or whenever you want. When you cannot love someone for some reason, even if for a short time, you have denied yourself that pleasure. If you do not love anyone, even God, you will feel alone and lonely.
