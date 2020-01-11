Have you made them? Have you broken them so far? If they work for you, by all means do it. Many people decide to “start over.” Quit using tobacco, lose weight, exercise regularly, save more money, etc. All of these are good things, but not always sustainable in the hustle and bustle of life. It often takes help to sustain lofty plans, doesn’t, it?
I always loved January. The daylight is getting longer bit by bit. As a child I loved bundling up to go to the barn and milk cows and feed all the animals. I loved snowsuits and “leggings,” the wool bottoms of a snowsuit. They had suspenders worn under the wool coat.
When I was young, putting on boots needed the help of a parent. We called them “artics” but they were really “arctics,” which were high black rubber boots with metal closings that snapped down. Add mittens and a wool hat, and I was ready to traipse up the hill behind the barn and sled down over and over. It is hard to convince my great grandchildren that it is fun. To them it is work.
My favorite snow was when it got hard from over some melted snow that refroze. One could really zoom on hills like that. My zooming days are over, but I’ve been known to slide down smaller “hills” from time to time.
By the time I was driving and raising a family, you’d think my fascination with snow would have dissipated. But I never feared driving in snow (even though I had one head-on collision during a heavy snowstorm in 1993). We also had a 25-inch snow in 1963 when our Renee had to be taken to the hospital because she inhaled pieces of crayon. She was 19 months old, and no roads were opened.
A courageous neighbor, Donnie Russell, let us get in his car, after we carried Renee half a mile to meet him. Paul, his grandfather Diefenbach, his Aunt Winnie and I practically pushed the car from Kelly Cross Roads to Route 15. Her stay in the hospital was bad. It was short staffed and the heating system wasn’t functioning. She didn’t get food regularly, she climbed out over her crib and fell down. We got reports from patients all over the floor that she was crying and walking up and down the halls crying for her mommy. When we got there in the morning she was terrified. She gagged and threw up at that time and the crayon pieces came out of her windpipe. After two horrible days we signed her out and took her home.
I decided then and there none of my children would ever stay in the hospital overnight without me. I kept that promise too. When Paula was 2 years old she had her tonsils out. I stayed with her at all times, even overnight. I did that with the grandchildren too. I relieved Renee occasionally with Dan when he had Leukemia, and when Drew had a broken femur in traction 15 days, including his sixth birthday. I also tutored him throughout his body cast days.
I liked January in college with new classes and new schedules. I liked January when I was teaching too. Teaching during the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas was fragmented. I loved getting back to less interruptions and more actual class hours when we could really get a lot of material covered.
I liked snow, but always disliked “snow days” or even delayed openings. I know the kids loved them, but I always thought of the make-up days in nice weather and the disruption of the learning flow. Now that I’m retired, I still like snow. This week, I took pictures of the heavy snow on the trees all around the house. I loved seeing photos by friends too.
Back to resolutions: I resolve to try my best to “seize the day” every day of 2020. It is my desire to walk with Jesus Christ and enjoy the days that he gives me to seek his will and honor his name. I also resolve to be forgiving to others in a similar way that God forgives me. I John 1:9 gives me peace and hope. It says, “If we confess our sins. God is faithful and just to forgive our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
I also want to love others the way Christ loves me, unconditionally. I have made these before, but there is always room for improvement. I don’t like the word “failure,” but I know with Jesus, there is help. I hope you are succeeding in your resolve to do, become, stop, start, grow stronger, be patient, trust others, be helpful, expectant, joyous and loving. I’m sure those hopes and thoughts are not new to you. So once again, happy and successful resolve in 2020.
Happy Birthday, great grandson, Deacon, age 6; and Happy Birthday grandson Dan, who is home now after spending his 38th birthday in the hospital this week.
