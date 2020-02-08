“We are not contending against flesh and blood, but … against the spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
Someone asked me about the “spiritual hosts of wickedness in heavenly places.” We think of heavenly places in terms of perfection, so how could there be wickedness there? I turned to theology, which is the study of God. And to try to understand, I turned not only to the Bible but to other sources. And I also looked not at one scripture passage like the one I was asked about, but at how other scripture passages might help. Of course in our attempt to understand God, Theology must speculate about the meaning of what we read in the Bible and in other sources to try to get something meaningful about God and his nature. So I will consider this column an exercise in how a Theologian might proceed, because we can all be theologians as we seek to understand God.
Who or what might we find in heavenly places? God would be there. But angels are also there. Since we think of Heaven as a perfect place, we also might think of angels as perfect. But angels are not always perfect. According to Christian tradition, Satan and his hosts are fallen angels, so angels are not always perfect. Furthermore, tradition says that Satan rebelled against God because God asked him to serve human beings. Satan apparently felt that angels are superior to mere mortals and therefore refused to serve them, thus rebelling against God. In fact, in the book of Job, Satan may be picking on Job to convince God that Job, a mere mortal, and therefore all mortals, are not as great as God thinks they are.
We have another scripture that implies that angels are not perfect. When a man came to Jesus and called him “Good Teacher” in Mark 10:17, Jesus said to him in the following verse, “Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone.” So if only God is good, angels are not perfect, just as we are not perfect.
Now I have to speculate about those heavenly places. If there are angels in Heaven who are not perfect, how can Heaven be perfect? You see what problems arise when you try to understand God. A possible explanation is that in God’s kingdom everyone obeys God. When Satan and his hosts rebelled against God because they did not want to obey God’s will, they chose to depart from God’s kingdom, which we call Heaven. But there could still be angels who are not perfect, yet who are still in Heaven, because God will not turn his back on and reject any of his creatures, whether angels or humans for any reason. Anyone, like Satan and his hosts can reject and turn their backs on God. But God will not reject anyone despite their imperfections because God loves them, indeed God is love. And that is why we are all welcome in Heaven. That is the meaning of God’s free gift of grace. We are not saved by our perfection, which is impossible. We are saved by God’s perfect love for us, for all of us. I will not be surprised if someone finds flaws in my analysis, because I am not perfect, and will never claim to be perfect. So I will trust God’s grace for my salvation, not my goodness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.