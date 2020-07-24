Those readers who are professional carpenters will certainly not learn anything here. But if you want to reminisce about your own less-than-perfect projects, read on. To all my amateur carpenter friends out there, perhaps you’ll discover that you are probably very talented and can rest easy about your skills. If you do something that suits you, whether carpentry or some other endeavor, enjoy it.
Carpentry is just one of the things that piques my interest. I have always liked measuring, sawing wood, pounding nails, using an electrical drill, electrical stapler, circular saw, jig saw, a level and a square, my small carpenter’s table, and all the tools on the big bench wall. In college I took one carpentry course and loved it. But most of my interest came from watching others at work.
When my grandson Drew was 6, he made me a wooden airplane. You’d have to be told what it is, but it is of great value to me. In our driveway, I have displayed some of my equine treasures, but that airplane is now painted red and abides on the fence of treasures.
In the 1970s part of my dad’s barn roof collapsed under the heavy snow. I collected some unbroken boards and installed them in the family room where we lived in Mazeppa. Was it perfect? No, but I enjoyed them. A short time later we moved. I didn’t have many of the barn boards left, but enough to do a chair rail height along the outside wall of the basement family room. I have a collection of wooden nails from that barn collapse too.
Years later, our former home in Mazeppa was razed. Before that happened the owners asked if I wanted my barn boards. I certainly did and took them down with the owner’s help. I was able to use them on Sunrise Road in the dining room. When we moved to New Berlin, I sadly said my final good-bye to those barn boards, but I did bring the platform boards from the one room school which I attended. They are not all used here, but half of them are gracing the floor of our large bathroom downstairs. I have plans for the rest of them, but don’t know if I’ll ever get my plan done.
Paul and I built a 12x12 shed in the woods of our past home on Sunrise Road. It was to be a tractor and tool shed, but I adopted it for two horses instead. The aforementioned shed came later, and we didn’t build it. Our nephew, Ben, did a perfect job on it. Ben did other building jobs at that house. Perfect for sure.
At the home on Sunrise Road, I undertook the task of building five decks of various sizes with steps between them. Are they perfect? I don’t think so, but they were used a lot, and never collapsed. I even built one around two apple trees. I also repaired a good many horse fence needs over many years. We lived on Sunrise Road forty years. I was a “project” person, and always had something on the go.
Our friend Leroy Wenrick made me the most fabulous collection of wooden picture frames. Perfect? Yes. We have other perfect projects done by friends, which have been left behind.
I’m sure my carpenter friends and relatives think I should leave the “driving” to them. Over the years, we had many perfect projects done by our friend and neighbor, Don Beaver. He has some opinions about my work and teases me without mercy, but I’m not easily intimidated, and I just laugh. I’ve offered some carpentry advice to him and then he gets the last laugh. I am too naive to take it as ridicule. I just smile and put in another screw with the electric drill.
Let’s switch “tools.” Using my Bible tool, I know the best carpenter of all is the carpenter of Nazareth. I used to sing a song called the “Little Boy From the Carpenter Shop.” Jesus was raised by his mother and stepfather in a carpenter shop, but he came to Earth to build lives for the Kingdom of God. There is a song, “He’s Still Working on Me,” which is true for me.
Jesus Christ made the way possible for us to have our sins forgiven by his living a perfect life, and willingly subjecting himself to reproach and ridicule. He was the perfect sacrifice for sin that God demands. Then he became alive again from the dead. Victory in this life, and Heaven for the future are for we who trust him as savior. He gives abundant life with freedom to enjoy his many blessings, including the pleasure to mess around with carpentry tools. Excuse me while I go put a weather vane on a fence. I just charged up the drill.
