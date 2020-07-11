“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:27)
In his book “Everything Belongs” the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr points out that we have two aspects to ourselves. We have a center or core and we have a circumference. Our core or soul is created in the image of God; so it loves everything and everyone unconditionally like God does. That does not mean we are perfect or that we do not need guidance. We are imperfect and need guidance from God, but no matter how much we mess up, God still loves us unconditionally, and God never gives up on trying to give us good guidance. Since this image of God is at our core, I believe that we are basically good, even though we may act very badly. When God gave us free will, he gave us not only the ability to love like him. He also gave us the ability to hate, and to act very badly. Paul saw this and stated it clearly in Romans 11:23, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy on all.” So God knew that when he gave us free will, we would misuse it in many bad ways. But he also knew that he would have mercy on everyone, because he will always love everyone unconditionally.
The major problem is that people do not see their core, which is meant to love like God does. They are focused on their circumference, which is exposed to the world around them, a world which is not always either kind or loving toward them, and in fact can be quite cruel and unfair. Whereas we can easily remain unaware of the loving nature of our core, we cannot be blind to what is happening at our circumference. Indeed, we may be so busy trying to deal with what happens on our circumference that we do not even think of what is at our core. Every one of our ego boundaries must be defended, negotiated or worshiped: our reputation, our needs, our nation, our security, our religion, even our ball team. Rohr asks if we can reach our core by praying or meditating, by more silence, solitude and sacraments? He says yes; but the most important way is to live and fully accept our reality. And he sees two primary paths. On is through great suffering. Suffering gets our attention and makes us seek a solution. The nicer path is through great love. If you feel God’s unconditional love, you will not be so easily harmed by what people say or do to you. You can “turn the other cheek” You have calmly held boundaries. You cannot control what life or others do to you. You can only control what your attitude is in response. Anger, hatred and revenge will not make you happy, it will make the situation worse for everyone involved. You need firm ground to stand on. And there is no firmer ground to stand on than the unconditional love of God. When you surrender to God at your core, and thus love like God, you will even be able to love your enemies, at least in the sense of caring about them and treating them with loving kindness, despite how they treat you. You will not be overcome by evil, but will overcome evil with good, at least within yourself, and thus at your core.
Your Godlike core determines how you deal with your circumference.
