This essay has been attributed to various writers and various newspapers. This version, as I received it on social media, gave credit to the London times. It is actually the work of Lori Borgman and was first published in the Indianapolis Star on March 15, 1998. Since it has been passing around on social media giving various credits, I have not sought permission to reprint it.
“Today we mourn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was, since his birth records were long ago lost in bureaucratic red tape. He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as:
— Knowing when to come in out of the rain;
— Why the early bird gets the worm;
— Life isn’t always fair;
— And maybe it was my fault.
“Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more than you can earn) and reliable strategies (adults, not children, are in charge).
“His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place. Reports of a 6-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.
“Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job that they themselves had failed to do in disciplining their unruly children. It declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer sun lotion to a student; but could not inform parents when a student became pregnant and wanted to have an abortion.
“Common Sense lost the will to live as the churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment than their victims. Common Sense took a beating when you couldn’t defend yourself from a burglar in your own home and the burglar could sue you for assault.
“Common Sense finally gave up the will to live, after a woman failed to realize that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap, and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.
“Common Sense was preceded in death,
— by his parents, Truth and Trust,
— by his wife, Discretion,
— by his daughter, Responsibility,
— and by his son, Reason.
“He is survived by his 5 stepchildren;
— I Know My Rights
— I Want It Now
— Someone Else Is To Blame
— I’m A Victim
— Pay me for Doing Nothing
“Not many attended his funeral because so few realized he was gone. Do you still remember him? Common Sense? “
Laziness is a cousin to Common Sense, written by Betty
“Lazy” is a four-letter word I remember well from my childhood. The word brings words bring an emotional response from me.
Lazy means: “Having an aversion to work or effort.”
In my childhood, everyone in our home had many responsibilities. I don’t remember anyone ever complaining about them. We were a team. Fortunately for me, we were often allowed to do those responsibilities in the areas of our interests and strengths. As a youngster, my mother taught me the domestic “girl” jobs, but I only did these as scheduling (my own) allowed. I was much more interested in doing barn or outdoor work. That meant helping in the garden. I was more interested in my own corner where I planted strawberries, potatoes, and flowers. But I helped with the big jobs too.
Of more interest to me were making hay, binding sheaves of wheat, oats, and barley, husking corn, threshing, and helping at the barn. All of us worked daily in the barn to do jobs for our small dairy farm. We fed, bed, and milked. I started milking at age 5. As I grew, the number of “my” milk cows also grew.
The term “lazy” was not good in our German home. It was the worst thing that could have been said about you. I adopted that same opinion. As a teacher, I saw laziness in our community and nation, right down to some of my students. Many said they have no chores at home. They expected to receive pay.
It wasn’t just my parents that had this opinion. The Bible teaches that we are instructed to work hard and put our best effort forward. Often in the book of Proverbs, we find hard work brings rewards and laziness causes ruin.
Colossians 3:23 tells us a Christian should “work with all their heart as working for the Lord.” Our work may be one of the greatest testimonies of our faith.
Colossians 3:17: “and whatsoever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”
Thought for the day: Use Common Sense, and don’t be lazy.
