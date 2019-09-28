My favorite slots are parallel parking. Angle parking is easy to access, but backing out can be a challenge. Some people hold up for vehicles coming back, but not all do so. Parallel parking gives the driver full vision of traffic. Many people hate parallel parking. It isn’t so hard if it is practiced.
My favorite parking lots were when teaching our grandsons, Dan and Drew, how to drive my van. Both boys used my 1995 Ford Windstar for their driving tests and passed first time. That is because we spent formidable time in parking lots learning to drive from as early as 10 years old. That was big stuff for them at an early age, and they were eager to learn it all. We did these jaunts on Saturdays when the business lots were empty.
We backed up short distances and long distances until they could back with mirrors. We did parallel parking until it was second nature. We practiced everything with them loving it as much as I did. They are men now, and I cherish the memories as I drive by the lots even today. That is where we nailed down the problems, and made driving easy.
I have never minded driving. Paul does not like it, but he doesn’t like riding with another driver either. I usually drive to appointments and errands. This week’s appointments plus a trip to Titusville, had me driving over 500 miles.
Before GPS, I got directions from Mapquest. That messed me up sometimes and I had to turn around in a parking lot. I never had a parking lot accident, but I have gotten lots of door dents and scratches. Last week I painted the scratches on my car. I got matching paint at the dealership. When I painted it onto my gun metallic gray, it was black. I thought, “It will probably lighten up when it dries.” It didn’t. So I put on the next step (sealer) and thought, “It will probably lighten up when it dries.” It didn’t. Now instead of white scratch marks, I have black lines in various shapes.
Over the past 58 years, Paul and I have been in many parking lots for shopping, appointments, eating out, meeting a bus for a trip, carnivals, fairs, and for big events like Disney World. We also stopped in parking lots at parks like Knoebel’s Grove and Halfway Dam. It could have been by automobile, motorcycle or snowmobile.
I have lost my car in parking lots because I forgot to note the letter where I parked. I lost my 1986 Olds in the Bloomsburg Fair parking lot when Drew was about 8. Dan was in cancer treatment, and Drew and I did lots of things together while his parents were at the hospital during the times associated with Dan’s precarious struggle to survive. It took a long time to find it.
Besides losing the car, we had another adventure in that same parking lot the next time we went. The keys got locked inside while the car was running. We trudged around looking for a security officer. Before cell phones, it took literally hours to procure help. We sat along a fence and played guessing games mixed with walking around looking over the kinds of cars people drive, and what the owners of the cars might look like. We were worn out before we even went into the fair that day.
As a student at Bloomsburg U, I often chose to park in the Bloomsburg Hospital parking lot at the bottom of a huge hill leading up to the classroom buildings. It was good exercise. Paul had a special place he liked to park at Chef Boy-Ar-Dee’s. When I needed to put something into his truck, or pick something up, I could easily find it.
For my 27 years of teaching in Milton, I parked in the same parking space for a whole year, but changed my spot every year. My spaces were not taken because I came in early and usually parked at extreme spots because I liked to walk.
Leave your car parked and pick up the Bible and learn some tremendous truths. The Bible is not an ordinary book. God tells us the truth about himself, about ourselves, and about our relationship with him and with others. Read the Bible daily, think about what you read, and consider how you can put each biblical truth to work in your life. “Your word is a lamp to guide my feet and a light for my path.” Psalm 119:105. God’s word, the Bible is a light, showing a Christian how to live.
Your own ears will hear him. Right inside you a voice will say, “This is the way you should go, whether to the right or to the left.” Isaiah 30:21. When we read and meditate on God’s word, it is like his voice telling us what he wants us to do.
