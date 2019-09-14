“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27)
When God created us in his image, he gave us his greatest gift by enabling us to become like him. Surely to be like God would be the greatest thing in life. We can not become God, but we can become like God, and that is the next best thing. But what is God like? I John 4:8 says that “God is love.” So to become like God is to love like God does. Yet there is something even better than loving like God. The World War II spiritual master Peter Deunov says, “Even better than to love is to become love.” That means we would have the very same nature as God himself, which is what the Gospel of John means by eternal life, the same nature and quality of life that God has. And this can experienced right now on earth, as well as forever in heaven.
My favorite psychiatrist Carl Jung says that what we need is faith, hope, love and insight. That reminds me of I Corinthians 13:13, “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; But the greatest of these is love.” But this is Godlike love, which can make all your human loves lovelier, even heavenly. Carl Jung says love to be fully grasped has to be experienced. If you think of times you have experienced love of any sort, I think you found it much more moving than just reading or hearing about love. And I suspect you would like to feel the joy of experiencing love now and forever.
In my columns I will use the methods of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. In this you try to change the way people think about things, to change the way they feel about things and thus change the way they act. I have been in psychotherapy for over 50 years. But I have been the therapist. And I plan to continue my therapy as long as I live on this earth, because the Dominican Meister Eckhart says, “Even if we live a thousand years or more, we can still grow in love. So as wonderful as I find loving to be now, it can become better.
I can promise that when you get it, loving will become easy, and your life will be more beautiful, but it may be difficult to get there. Yet it will be worth all the time and effort to get there. But how might you know that you are getting there? The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says that those who get there will have the fruit of the Spirit Paul lists in Galatians 5:22-23, “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” The last is self-control, perhaps because it is the most difficult. I hear so many people say that even though they realize something would be very good for them, they can’t do it, as in “I can’t forgive that person.” Can’t will no longer be part of your vocabulary or life if you get there. Of course, it may be there in relation to your physical body, as in “I can’t fly by simply flapping my arms” And there is an even greater promise in I Corinthians 13:7, “Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” Endures all things means “triumphs over all things.” It was Godlike love that enabled me to triumph over the grief caused by the death of my wife, Ramona. The power of Godlike love is so incredible that it is almost unbelievable. I have experienced that beautiful and bountiful power, despite the fact that my Godlike love is still imperfect, as we are all imperfect in this earthly life.
