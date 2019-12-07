St. Paul’s plans events
WEST MILTON — St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, announced several upcoming events.
St. Paul’s and St. John’s UCC churches will host a Fresh Express Food Distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mid Penn Food Bank. The event is open to the public at 906 Old Route 15, New Columbia.
The church will host its annual All-Church Christmas Dinner and Pageant, “Manger Tales,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. The event features food, fellowship and stories and all are welcome. A visit from Santa Claus is planned.
Trinity UMC
NEW COLUMBIA — Trinity United Methodist Church, Third Street, New Columbia, will decorating its Love Tree at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, with refreshments to follow.
The Love Tree is to memorialize and/or honor relatives, friends, community members or whomever. Everyone is welcome.
Christmas Candlelight Service planned
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, with the cantata, “The Song of Bethlehem.”
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Christmas concert in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The Jubilate Choir and Orchestra will present its 15th annual Christmas concert, “A Child is Born,” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St. Bloomsburg.
Under the direction of Dr. Alan Hack, the 70-member choir and 25-piece orchestra will feature choral favorites written by Dan Forrest, Gary Fry, Mack Wilberg, Randol Alan Bass, John Rutter and Handle.
Admission is free and tickets are not required.
For more information, call 570-784-4515.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
St. Andrew’s in the Valley Episcopal Church
HARRISBURG — The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania will hold its second annual Live Nativity Scene from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Andrew’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 4620 Linglestown Road.
The drive-up, live nativity will feature Jesus, Mary, Joseph and a number of live animals, including Percy the Camel. Visitors are invited to either drive by to experience the Live Nativity scene or park and come inside for a visit with The Rt. Rev. Audrey C. Scanlan and St. Nicholas. Refreshments including hot chocolate and cookies will be provided, along with children’s activities.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Christmas candlelight service
MUNCY — A Christmas candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Muncy, located in Madison Township, Columbia County.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Christmas bazaar
NORTHUMBERLAND — A Christmas bazaar will be held Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
The hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bazaar will include crafts, Longaberger baskets, Boyd’s, and homemade cookies and candies.
Lunch will be available for purchase until 1 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
LEWISBURG — St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, has announced its schedule of Christmas activities.
St. Nicholas will visit the church school Sunday. He will lead children into the sanctuary during the offering of the 10 a.m. service.
Other scheduled Christmas services include: Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; Christmas Eve family service, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25; and Festival of Lessons and Carols, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
