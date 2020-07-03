We lived in Mazeppa for 12 years while our daughters were of school age. I loved that village, and got very attached to our close neighbors.
To read interesting notes and see pictures of former and current residents, go to “Images of Mazeppa” on Facebook. My friend Doug Walter started that page and he makes it very interesting. Doug grew up across from Johnson’s Mill and carries and unmatched fondness for the Mazeppa area. He frequently visits Buffalo Creek to this day. I will let him tell you about some of his experiences.
“First I will tell you about my baptism. It was in the early 1980s and my minister mentioned that I was never baptized. He wondered if I ever thought about it and if I wanted to finally get it done. I replied, ‘Yes I have but never seemed to make it a priority.’
“Pastor Gene then said, ‘Knowing you, it would be a unique one and you already have a spot and way you want it done.’
“I smiled and said, ‘Yes, Buffalo Creek.’ To accommodate the ceremony I didn’t have it done in one of my favorite spots but in Wolfland so folks could drive and park near the service. The thing that still sticks with me is the diversity that was in attendance. Baptist, Lutheran, Methodist, Mennonites, and I am probably forgetting others. That is what hit me as I looked out that day from the creek. I think that means more to me today than ever with all the hatred that is filling the world.
“Two years ago, I had a once-in-a-lifetime experience as I waded down Buffalo Creek. I heard this yelling noise and thought something had to be getting devoured. It persisted so I knew it wasn’t anything like that. I ended up walking near a mother raccoon teaching her baby to swim. It is still one of my favorite photos. I stood and watched them for at least a half hour. There is no place for me closer to Heaven than when I am in Buffalo Creek in Mazeppa. That day especially! You would have thought she was trying to drown it the way she held it under the water. It swam out to me standing in the middle of the creek and then swam back to mom and they did it all over again. They finally stopped and I waded on down to other fishing holes. That was one of the most special days I have ever had in the creek. The Good Lord gave me a special present that day.”
Doug leaves us with this reminder: The Memorial Day/4th of July Mazeppa Parade. For many years it was the Memorial Day Parade. This year it had to be dropped or changed.
“The parade is Sunday, July 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at Baumer’s Garage. The ceremony will be in the cemetery. I am really excited about all of this as I think we all need an uplift and a little something to give us a bit of normalcy again. I am also excited to be the speaker as this is a lifelong dream of mine.
“I hope you can join us on Sunday. Please join in the parade. We are really hoping to bring back the old tradition of carrying flowers in the parade and then laying them on the graves. I will be posting pictures of the event on the Facebook page, ‘Images of Mazeppa.’”
This summer many picnics and reunions have been canceled, so going to this small-town parade will be a blessing for me.
Here are some words from the Bible to calm your heart and bless your soul today. Rest in the promises of God. Portions of Romans 8: 28-39: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose... what shall we say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us.
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? In all these things, we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any creature shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
