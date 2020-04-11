“Godlike love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (I Corinthians 13:7)
Since the corona virus could have you in relative isolation, it may be a time to learn from the Christian mystics who spent much time alone, meditating on God and getting to know God better. Church services may be canceled. But this is a solitary activity, which can help you know God personally better than a church service. Now there are people who are not alone, and indeed the opposite. They may have a house full of children to entertain and educate. The mystical path usually does not start until your householder role is over, and you are older and alone like me. That is when I started studying and learning from the Christian mystics like the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr, who writes from the Perennial Tradition of the mystics through the ages.
The first step in mysticism is called “Purgation.” This means trying to eliminate all unGodlike thoughts, feelings or actions from your life. What are those unGodlike things? I will start with anger. You may think that anger is justified, even righteous in some cases. You may even think of God as an angry God. But in Galatians 5:20 I find anger listed as one of the works of the flesh. And I do not find anger in the fruit of the Spirit in Galatians 5:22-23. So anger is an emotion I should eliminate from my life. Anger is not something I see in God, although many people do. When I say that I do not see anger in God, I have learned this from the second step in mysticism, which is “Illumination.” In this second step of mysticism, you begin to see God’s true nature. Indeed, you will see God’s true nature more and more as you eliminate more ungodly things from your life. Of course, you will never achieve this perfectly in this life. So Richard Rohr says that you will slip and stray from the godly path. But he also says that you will realize that you have gone astray, and return to the right path as quickly as possible. For anger this means that you will recognize it is ungodly, rather than presuming it is justifiable, righteous or alright in any situation or sense. So it must be eliminated from your life, indeed from your character. You may wonder how you can do that. I wish I could make it easy for you. It does become easy if you attain the third and final step of “Union with God,” because then you will have become your True Self, which was created in the image of God, and thus loves like God loves. You do not become God; but your very character, your true nature, becomes like God’s nature, which is love. Maybe there is a clue there. Can you get angry with someone you truly love, as much as God loves us? You may believe it or not, but I was married to my wife Ramona for 23 years and never got angry with her for one second in all that time. It was from her love that I learned to love like God. So it is possible to eliminate anger from your life, if you reach the final step in mysticism and love like God loves. And it feels heavenly. But it is a long and arduous path to get to that final step of Union with God. We don’t make it perfectly in this life, but God will surely get us there in our next life in heaven.
