Free meal/matinee
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., Milton, will host a free meal and matinee Sunday.
The meal will be served at 2 p.m. and the movie, “Breakthrough” shown at 3 p.m.
Bethany will also host a Thankgsiving Eve service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in its Contemporary Worship Room.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Hunters’ Blessing
ALLENWOOD — A Hunters’ Blessing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
Pastor Mike Deal will present the 10-minute blessing, asking for safety for hunters and those around them. Snacks will be served.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Wreaths Across America
LEWISBURG — The membership committee at Dreisbach UCC will host the third annual Wreaths Across America Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
The event will begin with a program in the church sanctuary, led by master of Ceremonies Andy Mahoney, of the Bucknell Military Science program. The Pennsylvania Army national Guard and Bugles Across America are expected to participate.
The speaker will be Larry Ford Jr., who served as an Army Ranger from 1983 to 1987. Ford completed four tours, including one after Marine barracks were destroyed in Beruit. He also completed tours in Somalia, Ethiopia and Nicaragua. He served for one year in the Army Reserves.
Ford has served as a volunteer firefigter in Lykens, Columbia and Fisherville. He currently lives in Halifax with his wife of 23 years. The Fords have six children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The event will include a “Missing Man Table,” wreath blessing and dedication.
Community members are invited to sponsor wreaths, which will be laid on the graves of each veteran buried in the church cemetery. Donations of $20 per wreath are being accepted.
The 113 wreaths are being made by Alex Haines of Mifflinburg.
To order a wreath or for more information, call or text Julie Rockey at 717-580-1564 or email dreisbachuccmembership@gmail.com.
To volunteer to place a wreath during the celebration, contact Judy Willow at 570-412-2814.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
Kidz activities
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule of performances and events.
The following will be held:
• 2 this afternoon, Little League Museum Kids Day, South Williamsport.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wendy’s fundraiser, Lewisburg.
• Tuesday,, senior home visits in Lycoming County.
• 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Tamaqua Adult Day Care Center program.
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Rejoicing Spirits, Selinsgrove, program.
