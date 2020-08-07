“Everybody has ‘em.
Gloom, Despair and agony on me.
Deep dark depression, excessive misery
If it weren’t for bad luckI’d have no luck at all
Gloom, Despair and Agony on me.”
These lyrics were sung weekly on the program “Hee Haw. We laughed at the absurd examples in the rest of the song.
I consider every event in my life to have brought me to the sum total of who I am. I don’t believe anything happened to me by “luck” or chance. Although “providence” might be an acceptable word. Generally, I am a positive person by God’s Grace. I rarely share things that have brought me to despair. Although I have experienced despair, God has healed me and strengthened me emotionally and lovingly through. Some events are in my journals only.
In speaking engagements, I do tell about the despair I felt when I was first married. That is history, has been written in a book, and has me up-to-date in memories of a very happy marriage that I knew was in God’s plan all those 59 years ago.
Paul and I had despair at times with our children and grand children. The wounds have healed and we saw the hand of God even in bad events. We learned to trust God’s heart and love for us in all matters of our lives; I still find the recollections of some volatile times too difficult to describe or share.
My parents and Paul’s parents all had agonizing endings here on earth. Paul’s final years were very difficult for him, and for me. I am into my third year striving to recover from cancer. But I know God’s presence every day.
Some disappointments which came our way was for our good: especially for a house we wanted to buy and didn’t get. Trips were planned that I wanted to take and couldn’t. A house fire in our home when it was new. Paula and Duane moving to Germany for 3 years. Cars breaking down, auto accidents. Many surgeries.
An especially hard time was when Dan had Leukemia and 3 ½ years of treatment. There were touchy times when we wondered if he would survive. When Drew had a severe burn on his chest, when he had a broken Femur and was in a body cast. When Paul and I were both sick on Christmas day in 1984. When our parents were gravely ill. My mother’s Multiple sclerosis, My dad’s heart disease, Paul’s mother’s colon cancer, Paul’s dad’s severe lung trouble. Death of our grand parents, relatives and friends. Having to say goodbye on earth to my precious Paul last fall tops my experience list of painful events.
You have all had these kinds of experiences. Think about all that God brought you through. And we are all going through trials in our country and the world right now. There has never been anything like this before. Covid19 has changed our lives and everyone in the world.
The comfort I experience right now is that God knew about this throughout eternity. I think we all believe God could stop it if He chose to do so. Some people believe God brought the plague to the world to get the attention of people. Throughout the ages, and right now, God did and does allow plagues in order to draw us to repent and turn to him. No one can deny our world is not behaving in a Godly fashion.
We, the faithful ones must examine our hearts and minds to zone in to the still small voice of God. My natural tendency is to try to “fix” things. There is no way I can fix this, nor can you. We can live the life God has called us to, and try to make a difference in people’s lives. Not by demonstrating or making insults to those who disagree, but to go forth in the name of Jesus to do all we can to help make this a better world right where we are.
Yes, we can write letters and give true information, but don’t let tempers flare, trust God with your voice and heart to calm the waters and restore civility.
Jesus is the strength of my life. Without him, my life would be so different – I couldn’t be more happy or contented than I a right here, right now. God said in his Holy Word there would be trials and tribulations in this life. But this isn’t all there is! God is on his throne minding the behaviors and anxieties of those who are made in his image. Trust him to take your gloom-despair.
