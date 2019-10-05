Heritage Days church service
TURBOTVILLE — First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown will host the annual service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Historic Warrior Run Church.
The Rev. Paul A. Smith will portray the Rev. Peter Marshall, an immigrant from Scotland and nationally known pastor who once served as chaplain in the US Senate. Smith will deliver a sermon that Marshall had written.
Communion will be served.
Rise Against Hunger
LEWISBURG — At. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg, will host a Rise Against Hunger packing event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Rise Against Hunger meals is an international hunger relief orgatnization.
New Hope Bible Church
MIFFLINBURG — “The Evolution of a Creationist,” a talk by Dr. Jobe Martin, will be given at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and the 10:30 worship service Sunday at the New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.
Martin, an internationally known speaker, will speak about his studes whihc have concluded there are numerous animals whose complexity is impossible to be explained by evolution.
Martin will also speak at a 7 p.m. Sunday service at the Bloomsburg Baptist Church, 2405 Old Berwick Road, Blloomsburg. Call 570-966-4800 for more information.
Mission month
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Bible Church will mark Missions month with a series of presentations throughout October.
At 9:15 each Sunday morning, an informal time with missionaries will include pictures, testimonies and question and answer sessions. At 10:30, worship will include a message from the missionaries, illustrated with pictures and music.
The schedule includes:
• Sunday: Intro to Missions Month with Pastor Roger Wenger.
• Oct. 13: Jay and Debbie Shearer, serving with MMS Aviation.
• Oct. 20: The Michael Wenger family, reporting on a 2019 mission trip to Guatemala.
• Oct. 27: Joe Aurand, of Golden Rule Love INC.
Danville First Baptist Church
DAVNILLE — The Unaltered Tour, a national youth touring group, will appear from 7 to 9 tonight at the Danville First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville. Doors open at 6:30.
The event is designed to lay a healthy biblical foundation for students in order to inspire them to live with integrity and influence. A session for parents focuses on the teenage years, youth culture, technology and pornography.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unalteredtour.com/events/danvillepa.
Bethany announces events
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 107 S. Front St., Milton, has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
Bethany’s Share the Warm Coat Ministry and BETH Hygiene Kits will be provided to those in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, Oct. 12.
The church is accepting donations for the program and is in need of coats, hats, scarves, warm clothing and blankets. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Bethany United Methodist Church Pastor Bill McNeal will be hosting the Milton Ministerium’s Milton Bridge Walk, to be held Sunday, Oct. 13.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street, with the walk starting at 1:45.
The walk will go from the church to the Milton State Park, where a prayer tent will be set up.
Donations will be accepted to support the HandUP Foundation and Milton Salvation Army. Checks should be made payable to the Milton Minsterium.
For walk registration forms or more information, call 570-742-9796.
True Heart to perform
WATSONTOWN — True Heart Music will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church at 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
The public is invited to this free performance.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.