“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.” (Matthew 22:37)
I chose loving. The greatest commandment according to Jesus, asks that we really focus on loving God completely. But the fact that Jesus goes on to also say in the next verse that “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Means that loving God completely, does not mean loving God exclusively.
As an analogy I thought of a magnifying glass which can focus sunlight so strongly that it can set something on fire. If we focus on loving God completely enough it can set our heart on fire, and that fiery love can spread to others, like our neighbors. To use the analogy in another way, I should be obvious that focusing the sunlight to make it or love more powerful, does not eliminate all rest of the sunlight or love that is still available for others. When we focus on loving God completely, it can fill our heart so completely with love that it overflows onto everyone and even all of God’s creation. The same thing can happen when we love people. When we focus on loving someone completely it can fill our heart with so much love that it overflows onto others. To just feel a general love for everyone in the world does not seem to have the great power to influence us as much as focusing our love completely on God or one person.
And I will use another analogy, by comparing Monogamy with Monotheism. If we focus on loving our spouse completely, it can make our life and marriage heavenly. But the power of focus can also work against us in that marriage. If we focus on our spouse’s faults, it can undermine and even destroy the love, and thus the marriage. And this is true of all human relationships If we focus on the faults we see in our friends, we may drop those friends, and end up friendless eventually. And once more, to love your spouse completely does not mean exclusively, because you should also love your children, and can still love other people in appropriate ways.
And what you focus on in relation to the world can make a difference. Modern media exposes us to so many problems in the world that it can be overwhelming. We are not able to solve all the world’s problems, so that can make us feel powerless and even depressed. But Jesus knew he could not solve all the world’s problems or heal all the sick in the world. So he focused on helping those who he could help, the people who he came in contact with. If we focus on who or what we can influence or help, we can realize we are not completely powerless, and can feel the fulfillment of using our power to achieve good things in the world and for people. So do not focus on the impossible, focus on the possible and do it.
Life is a mixed bag. We can focus on the bad things in our lives, or we can focus on the good things in our lives. It should be obvious that focusing on the good things is better. What you choose to focus on can have a powerful influence on how you feel and how you live. So I will focus on loving in word and deed. God is love, and God surely knows the best way.
