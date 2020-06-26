“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:30-31)
In the first commandment to love God, you are asked to surrender yourself completely to God and his will for you. That may seem like an excessive demand. Many Christians are willing to go to church and obey some religious rules, but they are not willing to surrender their whole life to God. Yet that refusal is foolish, because God’s will for us is always what is best for us and others. To follow his loving will is wise, and to not follow God’s wisest of all possible wisdom is foolish.
The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr said that it does not matter if you first get there by loving a person or God, as long as you get there. For me it was my wife Ramona that I first surrendered myself to completely. It made for a heavenly marriage, because I willing did whatever she wanted me to do. I am not recommending that we surrender ourselves completely to every human being or spouse. But I was blessed with Ramona as my wife. And Ramona never wanted me to do anything wrong or unloving or unGodlike. So there was no conflict between surrendering completely to Ramona and surrendering completely to God.
Unfortunately there can be a problem with surrendering yourself completely to God. The problem is that there are different opinions as to what God is like and, thus what God wants. In the Inquisition Christians burned people who did not agree with them at the stake, and they thought they were doing God’s will. Even the crucifixion of Jesus was engineered by religious authorities who felt that was doing God’s will. Still today zealous religious groups may kill people who they feel are wrong because they do not agree with them. So what is right and what is wrong? What is God’s will and what is not? I think there is a simple test. The commandments Jesus gives are all about loving. So if we are doing things that are unloving, they cannot be God’s will. It’s as simple as that.
But maybe the second commandment will also help. If you look at yourself honestly, you should notice that you are imperfect. We may have a tendency to see others as imperfect more than ourselves. But the reality is that we are all imperfect. We are then asked to love our imperfect neighbor. But if we cannot do that, how can we love our imperfect self? And if we are wanting to do something unkind or unloving to another, we might ask ourselves if we would like to be treated that way. This is another sign of what is right, of what is God’s will, since it is God’s loving guidance for us.
God’s commandments are about loving. In Matthew 22:40 Jesus says, “On these two commandments depend all the law and the prophets.” I am glad they are all about loving, because loving leads to the best and most beautiful life possible on earth. No matter what your circumstances, nothing can take away your free will, and thus take away your God given ability to love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.