“If anyone says ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God whom he has not seen.” (I John 4:20)
It is easy to say we love everyone in the world. But the real question is how do we feel and act toward the people we encounter physically, especially those closest to us. Do we get upset with our family members or people we work with or encounter even casually? I suspect they may be the people we get upset with. So that is where we have to work on loving more. But to do that, we should understand why we get upset with people we encounter, and close family members we should be loving most.
The Franciscan Priest Richard Rohr points out that most people are living from their ego-based Self, which cares mostly about how what anyone does or does not do affects them personally. If someone does not do what they want or does something they do not want, they can get upset. So Rohr says that we must allow that ego-based Self to die if we are to find and live from our True Self, which was made in the image of God, and thus loves like God loves. God cares about and focuses on what is good for the other, not himself. You might counter that God always gets what he wants. But God does not always get what he wants. God wants us to love him and each other. Many people do not love God. And many people do not love each other. Yet God does not stop loving even the worst people. Instead he came himself in his Son to try to teach people to love everyone as he loves them. So Jesus says in Matthew 5:44-45, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the just and the unjust.” You only need to look at nature to see that is true. The sun rises on everyone and when rain falls it does so on everyone.
When people ignore his advice and choose to hate and even make war on their enemies, God does not get mad; he gets sad; as in Luke 19:41-42, when Jesus drew near to Jerusalem “and saw the city he wept over it, saying, ‘Would that even today you knew the things that make for peace.’ Jesus knew the death and destruction that would befall them for their foolish disobedience. And that would not come from God’s hand as punishment, but merely the tragic consequences of their own actions. There is no need to fear God, but only the consequences of our own foolishness in not loving everyone as God does, who cares for everyone.
If we cannot always care about everyone, especially the people closest to us, we need to examine ourselves for the reasons why, which Rohr calls ‘shadow boxing.’ He says our shadow is not evil, only ignorant; so it can cause us to hurt ourselves and others when we do not intend to. For why would we wish to hurt the very people who are closest to us, including ourselves? It may help if we stop focusing on what we want, and focus on what is best for others, especially those who are closest to us at home or at work, or who we randomly encounter in our daily lives.
