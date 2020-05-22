Happy Memorial Day on Monday. Since we are still under some travel and assembly rules, there won’t be so many picnics and remembrance programs as in years past. But we can still celebrate and honor our veterans. We can go the grave markers of our relatives and others. Look for the flags, and you will find a veteran. It will be easy to stay at least six feet away from each other for social distancing.
When I was a child, Memorial Day was always on May 30. In all my elementary school years, we were out of school for the summer just before Memorial Day. Originally, it was called Decoration Day, a national day of mourning and remembrance for those who died in our nation’s armed services. There are stories as to its actual beginnings, with over two-dozen cities and towns laying claim to being the birthplace of Memorial Day, some as early as the years of the Civil War. In May, 1966, President Lyndon Johnson officially declared the birthplace of Memorial Day as Waterloo, N.Y. It is more likely it had many separate beginnings. In any case, it was a solemn day of mourning to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
Businesses closed for the day. Towns held parades honoring the fallen, the parade routes often ended at a local cemetery, where Memorial Day speeches were given and prayers offered up. People took the time that day to clean and decorate with flowers and flags placed on the graves of those who fell in service to our country.
To my way of thinking, it was unfortunate when Congress made Memorial Day into a mandatory three-day weekend in the National Holiday Act of 1971. I think it made it easier to be distracted from the meaning of the day. I do like the parades and cemetery decorating, the speeches, and honor that is given to our defenders. I’m not concluding that it is all lost. I am just wondering aloud if, over the years, the original meaning and spirit of Memorial Day has faded from the public consciousness.
Is it a national day of mourning and respect for our fallen? Or is it a holiday? Do I think this is a top priority issue in our country? No, I just agree with the late Sen. Inouye of Hawaii. (senator, 1962 to his death in 2012). He was a veteran of combat in World War II. Let me tell you one thing he has done in the Senate. In 1999, he introduced a bill to the Senate which called for the restoration of the traditional day of observance back to May 30. Every new Congress after that (every two years), Inouye faithfully re-introduced the bill. Several times a companion bill was introduced to the House.
Introductory remarks to the bill which he introduced in 1999 are: “Mr. President, in our effort to accommodate many Americans by making the last Monday in May, Memorial Day, we have lost sight of the significance of this day to our nation. Instead of using Memorial Day as a time to honor and reflect on the sacrifices made by Americans in combat, many Americans use the day as a celebration of the beginning of summer. My bill would restore Memorial Day to May 30 and authorize our flag to fly at half mast on that day. In addition, this legislation would authorize the president to issue a proclamation designating Memorial Day and Veterans Day as days for prayer and ceremonies honoring American veterans. This legislation would help restore the recognition our veteran deserve for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of our nation.”
A big “Thank You” goes out to our service men and women. Thank you for serving in my place, and thank you for your service to keep our country free. We pray for those who are serving.
Remember your friends and relatives who have given their lives to keep us free. We don’t need a certain day, it is a matter of the heart. But I’m still going to cheer loudly if Congress changes back to May 30 for Memorial Day.
Because of the limits on travel and assembly this year, many places won’t be having the same Memorial Day celebrations as in the past, but efforts continue everywhere to give honor to our veterans. In Mazeppa this year, the celebration will take place on July 5. Go to “Images of Mazeppa” on Facebook for details as they are made.
Most important of all is the fact that Jesus Christ made the ultimate sacrifice by taking my place (and yours) for my guilty verdict on the matter of sin. I praise him every day for this. And Jesus is not taken by surprise in the matters of our lives this very day. He loves us and cares about every troubled heart.
