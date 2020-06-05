With the health issues in recent months, we have heard much about washing our hands. Of course water is indispensable for every area of our lives. As I constantly heard “Wash your hands,” my mind went back to the “old days.” I am not making a negative comment about the reminders. The problem is that germs get on the hands, and then we touch our faces. Therein lies the problem.
Even in childhood, we have often heard the mantra, “Wash your hands,” but it wasn’t always practical or even possible. There was no running water in many homes, including ours for a while. Not in our school either. Our drinking water was carried from a spring. It was from underground spring water and surface water. Imagine that today!
In our one-room school, we carried water from a neighbor’s farm. It was poured into a ceramic jug with a spigot on it. The inside of the jug was red (ground color) and sometimes slimy. The few drinking cups we shared were hanging from nails near the water jug. There was no such thing as paper cups, except those we made for fun from a piece of paper.
I don’t remember of anyone taking a cup home to have it washed. We didn’t wash our hands after using the outdoor toilet either. There was no running water or sink, no bacteria hand rub, and no “wet ones.”
Except for the usual childhood diseases, there was very little sickness in our school. I had perfect attendance for many years, although I’ll admit going to school when I was ill. I was afraid I’d miss something.
I also drank from the cattle and horse trough on the farm. Our wooden trough was fed from a rusting iron pipe from the spring house, fed by underground springs. The end of the rusty pipe had algae hanging from it in the summer. It was cold and refreshing on a hot day.
The streams in the cow pasture and other fields were perfect for lying on my stomach and drinking fresh running water. I also ate snow. Today’s children are carefully taught not to do these things. Are there more germs now than there were then? Maybe immune systems are more susceptible to disease. I’m not advocating being careless about drinking water, just musing about how we survived the old days with this life sustaining stuff that can also cause great illness.
We need water, we love water. Besides drinking it, there are water games, water sports, fishing, boating, beaches and more. But water can make you ill. Salmonella is a good example. When spending time in other cultures of the world, because of different bacteria, we are cautioned to drink only bottled water.
The Bible tells us in chapter after chapter the importance of water. In Exodus alone, we find Moses being placed in a basket and pushed out into the river, later, God opened the Red Sea for all Israel to cross and escape Egypt. On the way to the promised land, God provided water from a rock several times. And at the end of Exodus, they were talking about crossing the Jordan River.
Book after book in the Bible talks about water. Jesus walking on the water, calming the storm when they were on a boat on the water, Jesus changing the water into wine, and on and on. The importance of water is not overlooked in any way.
Jesus is spoken of as the “living” water. The idea being that just as we cannot live without physical water, we can’t live spiritually and everlastingly without receiving the living water of Jesus Christ as our savior. We do this by inviting him in to the real being of our lives. The real person that lives in the “house” of this body. We are also baptized by the symbolic burial and resurrection of new life through real water. A song says,
“I thirsted in the barren land of sin and shame,
And nothing satisfying there I found.
But to the blessed cross of Christ one day I came,
Where springs of living water did abound.
Drinking from the springs of living water,
Happy now am I, my soul they satisfy.
Drinking from the springs of living water,
O wonderful and bountiful supply.”
This water satisfies, and there is no foreign substances in it. Only the truth of the word of God. I have experienced this water.
It’s said we should drink plenty of water for our health. We should also drink of the living water for our eternal supply.
