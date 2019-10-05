Going to church has always been important in my life. In the past year, I have been unable to attend regularly because of the health of Paul or myself. Prior to this, I missed very few Sunday church services. I find it instructive and enjoyable. It is not a burden, nor do I do it because I want other people to know about my devotion.
It is my privilege to hear the word of God proclaimed every time I attend. I have also liked serving in capacities in keeping with my skills and talents. In our church at this time, there are four generations of Blylers attending. I thank God for speaking to their hearts, I love seeing them there. We also like being surrounded by friends and neighbors.
Just as it was when I was a child, our kids have Bible lessons, physical activities, crafts, and songs which speak to them about the God of the Universe who loves them.
Both Paul and I were raised in families where church was important. A true blessing that was for us. I loved it. Paul didn’t at that time. It wasn’t until he was an adult that he began liking attending church. I was Reformed. He was Evangelical. Together we’ve been part of our childhood churches. Mine was UCC in Kratzerville which is now, Zion Church of Kratzerville. His was Evangelical United Brethren in Mazeppa.
For the past 42 years we are members of Winfield Baptist. The Bible says we are “not to forsake the assembling of yourselves together.” This means we should find a church where the Bible is preached, Jesus Christ is exalted, and we learn how to be victorious Christians in an unfriendly world. Then we should attend regularly.
I have been involved in ministries where the Doctrine and Statement of Faith is important to me, but they are called interdenominational. We share together in the Faith of Jesus Christ, and believe in the finished work of Jesus Christ who lived a perfect life and died in place of the sinner so we could be redeemed. He arose from the dead, and will take believers to Heaven to dwell perfectly forever.
I’ve heard many times, “You can be a good Christian without going to church.” I’ve never argued with that statement. It isn’t a Biblical argument. Here are a few verses of Scripture with the Biblical answer.
Hebrews 10:23-25
“Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, exhorting one another.”
Unless there are physical reasons, or we need to be caring for a loved one that is not ambulatory and can’t be left alone, we’re to assemble together with other believers. Can you worship God in a mountain? By a stream? On the beach or elsewhere? Actually, we are to be a glory to God and worship him everywhere we go, and in every situation. But it doesn’t negate the instructions to assemble with others in worship. Does it need to be in a formal church setting? I’ve known of many places, including homes, where people gather together for worship.
The Bible isn’t specific about the location, but many like the formal church setting for structure and order. In the answer to this I’d only say that the Bible says, “All things are to be done in decency and order.” There are locations where no church building is available. But we have lots of churches in our area from which to choose.
When I went on a teaching mission in Ukraine, several of the small villages where we ministered had no building. A man came to know Jesus Christ as savior and wanted to tell his neighbors, so he invited people to sit alongside the road while he told them about Jesus. This grew into a small body who began to meet regularly in small settings covered by whatever they could find to keep out severe weather. In their winter clothes and blankets, they sat on rough hewn logs. They had no heated building. Folks in the United States heard about them, and started to go over and help them build small shelters (churches) to preach the word of God.
My eyes were opened to what people will do to hear about Jesus. One of the shelters I was into was a chicken coop. My heart was touched. Since then I have not taken for granted the choices we have for worship, and Bibles available for everyone!
Maybe I’ll see you in church on Sunday, or maybe we’ll be worshiping in different churches together.
