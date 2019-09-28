Heritage Days church service
TURBOTVILLE — First Presbyterian Church of Watsontown will host the annual service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Historic Warrior Run Church.
The Rev. Paul A. Smith will portray the Rev. Peter Marshall, an immigrant from Scotland and nationally known pastor who once served as chaplain in the US Senate. Smith will deliver a sermon that Marshall had written.
The time period will be the 1940s.
Communion will be served.
Everyone is welcome.
New Hope Bible Church
MIFFLINBURG — “The Evolution of a Creationist,” a talk by Dr. Jobe Martin, will be given at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and the 10:30 worship service Sunday at the New Hope Bible Church, Mifflinburg.
Martin, an internationally known speaker, will speak about his studies which have concluded there are numerous animals whose complexity is impossible to be explained by evolution.
Martin will also speak at a 7 p.m. Sunday service at the Bloomsburg Baptist Church, 2405 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg. Call 570-966-4800 for more information.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Mission month
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Bible Church will mark Missions month with a series of presentations throughout October.
At 9:15 each Sunday morning, an informal time with missionaries will include pictures, testimonies and question and answer sessions. At 10:30, worship will include a message from the missionaries, illustrated with pictures and music.
The schedule includes:
• Oct. 6: Intro to Missions Month with Pastor Roger Wenger.
• Oct. 13: Jay and Debbie Shearer, serving with MMS Aviation.
• Oct. 20: The Michael Wenger family, reporting on a 2019 mission trip to Guatemala.
• Oct. 27: Joe Aurand, of Golden Rule Love INC.
Danville First Baptist Church
DAVNILLE — The Unaltered Tour, a national youth touring group, will appear from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Danville First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville. Doors open at 6:30.
The event is designed to lay a healthy biblical foundation for students in order to inspire them to live with integrity and influence. A session for parents focuses on the teenage years, youth culture, technology and pornography.
Tickets cost $6 if purchased online, $8 at the door or are $5 each for groups of 25 or more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.unalteredtour.com/events/danvillepa.
Bethany announces events
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 107 S. Front St., Milton, has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
Bethany’s Share the Warm Coat Ministry and BETH Hygiene Kits will be provided to those in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 12.
The church is accepting donations for the program and is in need of coats, hats, scarves, warm clothing and blankets. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Bethany United Methodist Church Pastor Bill McNeal will be hosting the Milton Ministerium’s Milton Bridge Walk, to be held Sunday, Oct. 13.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street, with the walk starting at 1:45.
The walk will go from the church to the Milton State Park, where a prayer tent will be set up.
Donations will be accepted to support the HandUP Foundation and Milton Salvation Army. Checks should be made payable to the Milton Minsterium.
For walk registration forms or more information, call 570-742-9796.
True Heart to perform
WATSONTOWN — True Heart Music will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church at 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
The public is invited to this free performance.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.