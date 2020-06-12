“You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:39)
Humility is a true knowledge of oneself as one is. Genuine humility is always realistic. It’s critical for us to be realistic, to have true knowledge of ourselves as we are, and to be able to recognize both the good parts and the bad parts of ourselves. But we could get too depressed by realizing how imperfect we are. One author who tried to help received many letters from people who felt they were the worst person in the world. Then there are people who refuse to see their faults and lie to themselves and others to hide them. Scott Peck calls them “people of the lie.” They will do anything to hide the truth about themselves. But these people do not really love themselves, they don’t even truly like themselves.
There was a popular book some years ago that tried to help people accept themselves and others. It was “I’m Okay, You’re Okay” by Thomas Harris. But Scott Peck in his book “Further Along the Road Less Traveled: The Unending Journey toward Spiritual Growth” thinks a better way of putting it is, “I’m not okay, and you’re not okay, but that’s okay.” But how does that help us love our imperfect selves or others who are also imperfect?
The answer is that we can love ourselves because God loves us all. Yet how can he love us as the imperfect people we all are? He can and does love us no matter how imperfect we are, because God is love, and his love for everyone is unconditional and unlimited. I John 4:19 says, “We love because he first loved us.” God loves us, warts and all, every step of our journey in this life. I John 4:18 says, there is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. God’s love is perfect, although too few realize it. Rather than saying we are perfect or pretending we are perfect, it would be better to say, “We are a work in progress.” or “We are pilgrims on the path toward spiritual growth. Yet every step of the way we can love ourselves, not because we are perfect, but because God loves and accepts us every step of our journey. So to be realistic, we can both love ourselves and each other, even though none of us is perfect. And the more I love like God, the more my love makes God’s perfect love believable.
But if God’s love is so unconditional, won’t we just stay as imperfect as we are now? Peck points out that life has many problems. Things don’t always go as we want. He says we can either get embittered by those things or we can grow spiritually. If we become embittered or angry or resentful we will suffer unhappiness.
But if we grow spiritually, we will increasingly experience the fruit of the Spirit like that described in Galatians 5:22-23 as “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
God will love us no matter what we choose in our earthly life. But I choose to try to keep growing spiritually, because it clearly is the better path, and can lead to the best and most beautiful life, as I truly love others and also myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.