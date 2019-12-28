Several people sent me a poem this year, written as one who is in Heaven and has left a loved one behind on earth. The gist is that Paul is spending Christmas with Jesus this year. It is true according to the scriptures and it is a comforting thought for me about him. I don’t apologize for my grief, it is part of great loss. I expect I will always miss him, but I rejoice that one day I, too, will spend eternity with Jesus. Meanwhile, every day will still be Christmas because Jesus came to earth. I will also rejoice and praise God all the days of my life that Jesus is risen from the dead.
This short poem was on a Christmas card from friends, Pastor John and Reta Thornbury of Lexington, Kentucky. “God’s Gift” by Roy Lessin.
“Little baby on the hay, soon there’ll be another day
When nails shall pierce your hands and feet as you provide our sin’s defeat.
Risen Jesus on the throne, we lift our praise to you alone —
For you’re the gift that we receive the moment our hearts believe.”
Pastor Dr. John Thornbury also wrote and sent this commentary.
“A Beautiful Song.”
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men’ (Luke 2:13, 14).
“How can a song of the angels of God be anything but beautiful? Humble shepherds on the Judean hillside heard this song long ago. It had three stanzas. (1) The message of Jesus’ birth was one of the ‘Glory of God.’ Jesus’ birth brought glory to the power and grace of God. Power because it was a miraculous virgin birth. Grace because it proclaimed that Jesus came to save his people from their sins (Matt. 1:21).
“(2) The message of Jesus’ birth brought a ‘Message of Peace.’ By his death on the cross Jesus reconciled sinners to God and thus gave them peace with God and the peace of God (Rom. 5:1, Philippians 4:7).
“(3) Finally it brought a message of ‘goodwill to men’, because the gospel literally means ‘good news’. What wonderful news that lost souls can be forgiven and saved from sin and hell by faith in Jesus. Hallelujah, what a Savior!!”
This is a poem from friend’s electronic Christmas card.
“If you look for Me at Christmas you don’t need a special star —
I’m no longer just in Bethlehem, I’m right there where you are.
You may not be aware of me amid the celebrations —
You’ll have to look beyond the stores and all the decorations.
But if you take a moment from your list of things to do
And listen to your heart, you’ll find I’m there for you...
You’re the one I want to be with, you’re the reason that I came,
And you’ll find me in the stillness as I’m whispering your name.
Love, Jesus.”
Happy New Year, I pray it will be your best year ever, through Jesus Christ, the redeemer. Christmas isn’t over. Jesus is minding the Creation every day.
