“I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10)
I know a wonderful young person, who I met where she works. So I was saddened when she told me that she feels her work and maybe her life is boring. I would like to make her life more meaningful and thus abundant. But I only see her briefly and occasionally. Also at her work is not an appropriate time or place to get into deep things like I would like to convey to her. So I have written her a letter in which I suggest she seek guidance from another Walt, Walt Whitman, by reading his poem “Song of Myself” in his book “Leaves of Grass.”
In this column I make the same suggestion to anyone interested. One reason I feel Whitman may help is because he seems to see the extraordinary in the ordinary and the supernatural in the natural, as illustrated by these words,
“I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars,/ And the prismire is equally perfect, and a grain of sand, and the egg of the wren,/ And the tree-toad is a chef-d’oeuvre for the highest,/ And the running blackberry would adorn the parlors of heaven,/ And the narrowest hinge in my hand puts to scorn all machinery,/ And the cow crunching with depress’d head surpasses any statute,/ And a mouse is miracle enough to stagger sextillions of infidels.”
But poetry must be read slowly and pondered deeply.
“Stop this day and night with me and you shall possess the origin
of all poems./ You shall possess the good of the earth and sun./
You shall no longer take things at second or third hand, nor look through the eyes of the dead, not feed on the specters of books./
You shall not look through my eyes either, nor take things from me./ You shall listen to all sides and filter them from yourself.”
And Walt ends up at the same place as I do, love!
“Swiftly arose and spread around me the peace and knowledge that pass all the argument of earth,/ And I know that the hand of God is the promise of my own,/ And I know that the spirit of God is brother of my own,/ And that all the men ever born are also my brothers, and the women my sisters, … / And that the kelson of the creation is love.”
But I must warn you, that Whitman’s poetry may contain things you might find disturbing, because he writes about everything and everyone, including what is in us that we may not acknowledge in ourselves or accept in others, saying of it all, “And these tend inward to me, and I tend outward to them./ And such as it is to be of these more or less I am./ And of these one and all I weave the song of myself.”
Whitman accepts all that is in him and also in others. He writes, “Mine is no fault-finders or rejecter’s gait,/ I moisten the roots of all that has grown.” And he helped me do the same for myself and others; so we can grow in love for everyone. Whitman he cares about all, even as God does, and I do.
