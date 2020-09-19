This year has been a new undertaking for all of us, no matter the age. How many conversations have you had that express the thought of wondering how we lived through childhood? In our childhood years, we spent a lot of time outdoors. Did we come in to wash our hands with soap and water? Or imaging having carried a bottle of hand sanitizer or “wet ones.”
Our outdoor toilets had no such sanitization, and we just went about our playing. We didn’t have running water at our one-room school either. Oh, no. We were all bound for horrible diseases and didn’t know it. I can’t imagine the number of times outdoors I wiped my nose with the back of my hand either.
We need water, we love water. Besides drinking it, there are water games, water sports, fishing, boating, going to the beach, etc. It is fun, but sometimes dangerous. When going to another country, you can become sick from drinking the water. Different bacteria is in water around the world. When I spent a few weeks living in the cultures of Ukraine, Saint Lucia, and Germany, I only drank bottled water.
We hear of outbreaks of salmonella from streams and water supplies. This is serious if it reaches what we drink. On a lighter note, let me go back to some childhood activities of the past. We didn’t worry about these things, and we laid down on our stomach to drink from farm streams. We made sure we were not downstream of the cows milling around in the water above us.
I also drank from the cattle and horse trough on the farm. Our wooden trough was fed by underground springs originating at the spring house. A rusty iron pipe brought the water by gravity to the animal trough. In the summer, the trough and the pipe had algae hanging from it in the summer time. It was refreshingly cold on a hot day.
Our indoor drinking water was carried from a spring, which consisted of surface water and underground springs.
I also ate snow. Isn’t it amazing we lived through all this? Our children are carefully taught not to do these things. Are there more germs now than there were then? Maybe immune systems are no longer developed by consuming dirt as we did growing up.
Don’t misunderstand, I’m not advocating being careless about drinking water, just musing about how we survived the old days with this life-sustaining stuff that can also cause great illness.
The Bible tells us in chapter after chapter the importance of water. In Exodus alone, we find Moses being placed in a basket and pushed out into the river. Later God opened the Red Sea for all Israel to cross and escape Egypt. As they traveled, God provided life sustaining water from a rock several times. And at the end of Exodus, they were talking about crossing the Jordan River.
In the New Testament we read about Jesus walking on the water and calming the storm when he and the disciples were on a boat. At Cana Jesus changed water into wine. The importance of water is not overlooked. Then we read of Jesus speaking to the Samaritan woman at the well about living water.
Jesus was expounding the idea that we cannot live without physical water, and we can’t live spiritually and everlastingly without receiving the living water of Jesus Christ as our savior. We do this by inviting him into the real being of our lives. The real person that lives in the “house” of this body. We are also baptized by the symbolic burial and resurrection to new life.
We have sung this song many times. “I thirsted in the barren land of sin and shame. And nothing satisfying there I found. But to the blessed cross of Christ one day I came, Where springs of living water did abound. Drinking from the springs of living water, happy now am I, my soul they satisfy. Drinking from the springs of living water, O wonderful and bountiful supply.”
This water satisfies, and there are no foreign substances in it. Only the truth of the word of God. I have experienced this water. Have you?
It’s said we should drink plenty of water for our health. We should also drink of the living water for our eternal supply. This daily need and refreshment are met by reading the Bible
