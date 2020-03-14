“Again Jesus entered the synagogue, and a man was there with a withered hand. And they watched him to see if he would heal on the Sabbath, so they might accuse him. And he said to them, ‘Is it lawful on the Sabbath to do good or to do harm, to save life or to kill?’ But they were silent. And he looked around at them with anger, grieved at their hardness of heart, and said to the man, ‘Stretch out your hand.’ He stretched it out, and his hand was healed.” (Mark 3:1-2,4-5)
We are studying the Psalms in Sunday school. I like the book of Psalms, but have been dismayed about how many of them express anger toward others and the desire for revenge. So when the topic was “anger,” I wanted to convey to the class how to eliminate anger from their lives. The scripture from Mark 3 seemed to involve some of what I wanted to say. I think of anger as a “Secondary Emotion.” We get angry for what I call the “Primary Emotion.” Jesus is angry because he is “grieved,” which is a deep sadness. I do not get angry, I get sad. But why is Jesus sad? He is sad because he is trying to teach the people around him an important lesson. And when he tries to convey that learning to them and is met by silence, he knows he did not get that lesson through to them. I experienced this in Sunday school as I tried to teach the people there how to eliminate anger from their lives, and realized that I failed in my efforts.
But the final stage in this story is what action Jesus took in the case of the man with the withered hand. I have heard many people say that we must get angry to be motivated to combat evil. But anger usually leads us down the wrong path, as implied by the word “combat.” Anger or the desire for revenge has gotten us into seemingly endless wars in the Middle East, which have killed far more people, innocent or otherwise than were killed on 9/11 by terrorists. The strongest motivation in life is love. And Godlike love, which the theologian Richard Neibuhr defines as compassion, will lead us to do the Godlike thing, which is to be compassionate, even toward our enemies. So the motivation that moves Jesus in this story is not anger. It is compassion for the man with the withered hand. And he heals him, knowing that he is risking his own life. Indeed verse 6 says, “The Pharisees went out, and immediately held counsel with the Hero’di-ans against him, how to destroy him.”
Often we get angry because someone has hurt us. But Jesus did not get angry as he suffered on the cross, even toward those who had caused his suffering there. Instead, he prayed saying, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”(Luke 23:34) If someone tries to hurt me, I do not get angry, I get sad for them, because they have not love, nor the joy of loving like I do. But I failed to get through to the Sunday School class how to eliminate anger from their lives. So they may continue to suffer from anger and its consequences. That makes me very sad, but not mad.
