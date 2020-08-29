“I do not pray for these only, but for those who believe in me through their word, that they may all be one, even as thou, Father are in me, and I in thee, that they may also be in us.” (John 17:20-21)
The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says that our ultimate earthly goal as Christians is not morality; it is “being.” He means that our goal should be to be like God, to become like God in our very being. If we are like God in our very being or character, morality will take care of itself. This should be obvious, because God is always moral. So if we are completely like God, we will also always be moral. This is what Jesus is praying for in John 17:20-21 when he wishes that we may be one with God, as he is one with God. He even describes the meaning further as having the Father in us and us in the Father. That is why God the Father created us in his image and sent Jesus and the Holy Spirit to help us achieve that goal.
The mystics recognize this being one with God as their ultimate earthly goal, and ours also. And the mystics also lay out the path for getting there. The first step in that path they call Purgation, in which you try to eliminate any unGodlike thoughts, feelings or actions. This is necessary because we have a tendency to think God is like us, rather than seeking to be like God. This results in us having a mistaken idea of what God is like, and thus going astray in unGodlike ways.
For example, we are told to love our enemies. If we cannot love our enemies even in the sense of caring for them as God does when he gives them the sun and the rain like he does all of us, we will find it hard or even impossible to believe that even God can love his enemies. But we had better hope that God loves and cares for his enemies because we are all sometimes enemies of God. Paul points this out in Romans 3:22-23, “For there is no distinction, since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God they are justified by his grace as a free gift.” The sun and rain are also a free gift of God. If we feel that certain people should go to Hell, we will never be able to believe that God will eventually save everyone. Unless we love as unconditionally as God, we will not believe God loves everyone unconditionally.
Through Purgation we try to become more like God so we can better see and understand what God is like, and thus more truly become like God. This better sight and understanding helps us in the second step “Illumination,” which means seeing God as he really is, his very nature, which according to I John 4:8 is “love.” God’s very nature is pure, perfect love. So if we want to be one with God, we must love others with pure, perfect love. Thus I John 4:7 says, Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God, and he who loves is born of God and knows God.”
But we never reach perfection on this earth. So Rohr says we must continue our “Shadow Boxing” to find and ferret out our flaws as long as we live on this earth. But we are still saved by God as a free gift of his grace, because God always loves us.
