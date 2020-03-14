There are many definitions of “sight,” I can’t possible list them all, but the ones I want to discuss are: 1. the ability to see, 2. mental perception or consideration, 3. something worth seeing and 4. an opportunity to observe or inspect. As my title suggests, I am often reminded of the wolf’s visit to Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother. Perhaps Grandma needed better eye correction. She saw some differences in the wolf, but she missed a few things, don’t you think?
Many times I have told my optometrist of many years, Dr. Bechtel of Lewisburg, that I am thankful for eyesight correction. I started wearing glasses at age 11, and have gotten progressively worse with presbyopia and astigmatism. I wore contacts from 1973 until March, 2008. Then I started getting cataracts. Since then I’ve had lens implants with my corrective prescription in them.
Wow, I can read the time on the clock when I awaken at night. I can read whether I am reaching for the shampoo or conditioner in the shower. I don’t have glasses to steam up when I open the oven. Hey, these are little things, but I don’t want to imagine what life would be like without corrective lenses at all! I have a slight knowledge of what it would be like. That is because I have always “hung out” with people of poor or no vision at all.
After high school graduation I lived for one year with my aunt who was blind. Until I saved money for a vehicle, I needed to live near my place of employment. This not only served me well as I saved for that 1956 Plymouth, but the lessons I learned from my aunt were beyond measure. We both worked at the PA Blind Association in Sunbury. I worked in the office. There were several blind people working there who made rugs on a loom, caned chairs, and did other repair work.
One comical thing to me was that my aunt always knew where everything was. If I misplaced something, she could tell me where I put it. We often laughed about this. She knew people by their footsteps before they got near the door. She also had an uncanny sense of character about boys I dated. I will always cherish the time I spent with her. But it also gave me much appreciation for my sight at a very young age.
Have you ever tried to describe something to a completely blind person? You can’t even show pictures. It helped me learn to use precise descriptive language! My time with her was before TV, but she loved movies. We had a wonderful year together.
I hear people complaining about the cost of going to the “eye doctor,” and I’ll admit it has been a hardship at times. But I’d still rather live without a swimming pool, a newer car, expensive jewelry and clothes, or new furniture than go without eye correction!
Over the years, I have also become aware and thankful for spiritual sight. This means being willing and able to “see” and understand things from God’s point of view. Usually this is an act of the will. Unfortunately, there is a lot of spiritual blindness prevailing among us. The Bible says in Matthew 13:13, “…….seeing, they do not see.”
I am an optimist by personality, but if I didn’t know that God is in control of circumstances in the world, I’d be really frightened by what I “see.” But I have said many times, my trust is not in the things of the world, including government. I love my country and our constitution, but I do look at the world and relate what I see to what the Bible says. I talk to God about it, and look in the Bible to see how he can change circumstances and world events.
I completely trust the future to God; I trust his Word, the Bible. And I see Bible lessons about God’s perfect plan for his people.
The future is very exciting for those of us who “love his appearing” (Revelation 4:8). I also love the Bible book of First John, chapter three, verse two. “Beloved, now we are children of God; and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when he is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.”
Wow! What a sight to look forward to! There are no paintings or photographs of Jesus Christ in existence, only paintings and drawings of what artists believed he looked like. We know some things about his national origins and some general attributes, but that is all. The Bible says we see now “through a glass darkly.” But actually seeing him will be when we see him face to face, Revelation 22:4. Then we will need no corrective lenses. We will have transformed, perfect bodies. Now that is a sight I am excited to see.
