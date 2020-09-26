How can you have family fun on a budget?
This past week, I took some friends and relatives to Williamsport to see my cousin Jim’s yard of beautiful flowers. I always say, it is a mini Longwood Gardens. It cost Jim hours and hours of work and a tidy sum for all the flowering bloomers. Cost to me? Gasoline.
You can visit with your relatives and friends for some good old time chatting and laughing.
When you go out to eat, don’t buy the drinks. They cost too much. Of course, I am not advocating taking your own drink into a restaurant. That is rude and unacceptable. But, you can order water and ask for lemon if you mind the flavor of restaurant water. Keep drinks in your car or wait until you get home. It will bring your going-out food budget to a much more agreeable figure. I generally have a cold drink in my car in a travel mug.
Take your own field trips. Where? Near or far. Go to a town you know that has a unique park or walking path. I went to Wellsboro last week. It fits that description. If that is too far, ask around for ideas. There are many state parks you can visit too.
A new walking path was just put into the center of New Berlin. It goes around the closed elementary school and right by my house. There are also children’s slides and play gym sets. Our borough has other play areas too. You can go to nearby towns and find public parks, etc. Just be sure to take your masks in case you see others or decide to walk in a store. Pack a lunch and walk to a park bench, a spot on your property, or to watch a sunset. Take a small container of hand sanitizer. Be sure to take plenty of drinking water.
When I was a child, we went to drive-in movies (only for westerns). My parents took water, popcorn and a portable potty. That way we didn’t see inside the projection building and weren’t tempted to ask for snacks and drinks. You won’t find me complaining about this. I loved the movies every Saturday night, and church every Sunday morning.
We hand milked cows twice a day, with no hired help. A family was pretty well tied to the farm. My parents never went nor took us on vacation. I didn’t feel tied down though. We visited neighbors and relatives after growing season. We made ice cream, popped corn, and played cards and board games together as a family. I was sometimes allowed to stay over with my cousin, Helen, in Sunbury. Talk about parks!
With our own children, we didn’t take expensive vacations, but we went to many state parks, and sometimes stayed in a tent. From the parks we could visit local places of interest. At home we rode bicycles, took walks and played in the yard. We took the girls fishing. Fishing is pretty much cross-generational. If you are planning a lengthy fishing time, remember the snacks and water to drink.
Fishing has spiritual significance as well. The Bible says we should be “fishers of men.” This includes women and children of course. These people, the ones who have not believed in Jesus as Savior are compared to a “field white for harvest.” The work is to plant the seed, water it, and nurture it as it grows, and then harvest the crop. These terms: “fishing” and “harvesting” are meaning the same thing. It means bringing people to the knowledge of the works of Jesus Christ in their lives.
I sang this song in Sunday school many times. “Bring them in, bring them in, Bring them in from the fields of sin. Bring them in, bring them in. Bring the wand’ring ones to Jesus.”
People who are “in sin” often don’t even know there is another way. Sin can be appealing, but the Bible says sin leads to death, meaning eternal separation from God in the place of punishment. “The wages of sin is death.” But the good news is that the verse goes on to say, “But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, his son.”
The perfect son of God, Jesus, took our punishment for sin on the cross. Believing on his name, repenting of sin, and inviting him into your life, saves the believing person from eternal punishment. Instead they receive forgiveness of sins and a future life forever in Heaven.
How does this fit into “frugal fun”? The cost for eternal life is nothing for us. It cost Jesus everything – his life and blood. Free life everlasting. Fun? Forever joy!
So do the proverbial “smell the flowers,” drink lots of fresh water, and rejoice in the simple and important things.
