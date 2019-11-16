“Do not resist one who is evil.” (Matthew 5:39)
The advice of Jesus in the scripture above is hard to understand, and thus to follow. The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says, “If something is true, it is true everywhere.” So l look many places for truth. I will start this column with the true story in the movie “The Sound of Music.”
The movie starts with a view from high above of the Austrian Alps. The Divine Beauty of that scene is wonderful. The view descends to a meadow where Maria, a novice in the local nunnery is celebrating that Devine Beauty as she runs across the meadow singing “The hills are alive with the sound of music.” Later Maria is assigned the mission of taking care of the children of the widower Baron Von Trapp, who she eventually marries. But evil comes into Austria when the Nazis take over the country. They want Baron Von Trapp, who was a Navy Captain to serve in the Nazi navy. Von Trapp knew how evil the Nazis were, but what can he do? Like most of us, we do not have the power to overcome and eliminate the evil in the world. Even Jesus did not eliminate all the evil in the world. But Von Trapp decided that he would not join in and support the evil. Even Plato has said, “The worse thing an evil person can do to you is to make you evil.” Yet the typical response to what we consider evil in the world is to fight fire with fire, violence with violence and killing with killing by making war on the evil. But do we not then become like the evil we are fighting? In the movie the Baron and his family take to the mountains to escape from him being forced into the Nazi Navy. Symbolically they rise up into the Divine Beauty of the mountains with which the movie started and celebrated. We may not be able to eliminate the evil in the world, but we can rise above it into the Divine Beauty God has created and even placed deep in our hearts when he created us beautiful in his own image.
There is much conflict in the world. Yet in one village in Columbia there was movement that decided it is better to allow oneself to be killed than to kill. That sounds really extreme. But is that not what Jesus did when they came to arrest him in the Garden of Gethsemane? His disciples wanted to defend him and one cut off the ear of one of those who came. But Jesus rebuked his disciples saying, “He who lives by the sword, will die the sword.” Not knowing what to do and probably fearing for their own lives, his disciples fled. Yet later some of them would submit to their own deaths rather than take another’s life. And Jesus had told them this when they asked for what they expected to be positions of privilege in his kingdom, saying, “The cup that I drink, you will drink; and the baptism with which I am baptized, you will be baptized. But they did not understand then. I wonder if we understand and would be willing to drink that cup or submit to that baptism? Or would we think that us killing is the way to deal with evil? When you resist evil in that way it only becomes more evil. To resist evil with evil only escalates the evil. Only the goodness of love has any chance of overcoming evil.
