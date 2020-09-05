Which came first? Let’s get that question out of the way first thing. Chickens came first. Adam and Eve were created as adults. God led pairs of animals onto the ark. No egg crawled or rolled onto the premises.
In my early years, my family raised young peeps (chicks) in a “brooder house.” They were delivered from Mattern’s Hatchery, Beaver Springs. The chicks crowded under a brooder (heater) to keep warm. They ate fine “mash” (smashed grain) from small feeders, and drank water from an upside-down jar sitting in its lid that had a circular moat extending past the jar.
I enjoyed playing with them when they arrived in cardboard boxes with breathing holes punched out all around the edges. Some of those little cardboard circles were “dangling chads” and made good play money year after year. I played with the chicks in the brooder house for a few weeks until they lost their “cuteness” and turned into a chore to feed, water and muck out. They grew and were moved to the chicken house to provide eggs for eating, selling, and for the hatchery to provide new peeps.
In ninth grade, our science class incubated eggs. One egg was opened every day to show the embryo growth. In the end there was one chick that pecked its way out of the egg alive. Being the only farm girl in the class (or the only one who would admit it) I received the chick. The chick thought I was his mother and he followed me around everywhere I went outdoors. I rescued him from a cat which wounded him. I splinted his leg, put ointment on his wounds, and he lived (albeit with a limp) for a long time.
I loved collecting eggs. I didn’t mind reaching under the chickens unless they were “clucks.” This meant they had intentions of hatching their eggs, and they could be pretty nasty about it. They pecked and flopped while I reached under for the eggs. It was a challenge I was up to. I loved the victory. Sometimes “clucks” would deposit their eggs along a fence row, or under rose bushes. On rare occasions, there would be newly hatched peeps. My parents sold eggs to the hatchery for an income; it was counter productive to have second generation peeps on the farm.
When we got hungry for chicken, Mother would just cut off a chicken’s head, butcher it; and we had fresh chicken. It wasn’t too often because my dad and brother didn’t like chicken dishes. I just enjoyed the slaughter and even the cleaning of chickens. I couldn’t wait to learn how to wield the hatchet!
I may have written before about my first job away from home was that of being a “chicken catcher.” I might write a bit more about that at another time.
Since I always try to close with a spiritual application, my contemplation took me to the phrase “Are you chicken?” A chicken is a common domestic fowl, but it has also taken on slang terminology. A coward. Any of various foolhardy competitions or dares in which the participants persist in a dangerous course of action; observers “egg” them on to do the dangerous thing. If they don’t, they are called “chicken.”
I don’t get the relationship between cowardice and chickens. I’ve been attacked and scratched by chickens showing no cowardice. Meek means “submissive.” Anyway, the Bible speaks highly of meekness which is a more palatable word than cowardice.
“The meek shall obtain fresh joy in the Lord, and the poor among mankind shall exult in the Holy One of Israel.” (Isiah 29:19). “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5). Being meek can be a way of avoiding much stress and anger. I am one who knows. I don’t think it is cowardice at all.
Meek people can also be bold in matters deemed important. They usually recoil from nonsense or angry confrontation, but they will often stand firm when the outcome is significant. Scriptural examples would be the apostles when they were severely prosecuted for their belief in Jesus Christ as God’s son and the Messiah of the world.
“And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken and they were filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.” (Acts 4:21).
“So he (the apostle Paul) went in and out among them at Jerusalem, preaching boldly in the name of the Lord.” (Acts 9:28).
Sometime this week have your favorite chicken dish, and remember: That’s the reason people raise chickens. Or you might prefer eggs in your recipe. And continue to be bold in matters of great importance.
