“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.” (Proverbs 1:7)
I believe loving like God is our ultimate goal in this life and surely in heaven. That is what makes this life and the next heavenly. Yet my journey toward God started with fear. I was afraid of going to Hell, and worried about getting to heaven. But my fear was relieved when I had my rebirth experience from reading a letter by Martin Luther, and understanding his concept of “justification by faith” I then felt secure in my faith in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.
Many years later I found the ultimate security in my realization that I was not saved by my faith, instead I was saved by the love of God, whose very nature is love. So I now believe that everyone is saved by the love of God, which is unconditional and unlimited. So I do not fear for my fate or anyone else’s after death, whether they believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior or not.
Thus I have left fear behind, and agree with I John 4:18 “There is not fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.” I do not feel that I am perfected in love. But my love for others and myself has become unconditional enough that I understand and feel God’s perfect love for everyone, including me. Having felt God’s perfect love, I trust his love perfectly. That trust could be called “faith.” But I also understand that faith does not save me. God’s love saves me, yet I find peace in my faith in God’s perfect love for his whole creation.
So the Franciscan priest Richard Rohr says that the ultimate goal of Christianity or any true religion is “being.” By this he means the ultimate goal is to have the nature or being that God himself has, which is love, unconditional and unlimited love. Rohr says that then morality takes care of itself. With your Godlike nature, you will both love and act like God.
If instead your actions are motivated by fear of Hell or desire to get into heaven, you might read I Corinthians 13:1-3 “If I speak in the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. If I give away all I have and deliver my body to be burned, but have not love, I gain nothing.
But wherever you are on your spiritual journey; and no matter what your motives for being religious, God’s love will ultimately save you. Yet if your motive is Godlike love, flowing freely from your Godlike nature, you are truly free; and Godlike actions will flow freely from you. So as Richard Rohr says, morality will take care of itself.
Finally, I want to leave you with the assurance of God’s perfect love, which will save everyone. If you become more like God, with unconditional and unlimited love, this should become clearer and more comforting.
