“Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him, ‘If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” (John 8:31-32)
I read a book once that said love is what we all want. But if we fail to get the love we want, we turn our mind and efforts to things that are second best or worse. And we may then be plagued by temptations, because we are not truly satisfied.
In his book “The Meaning of Happiness” by Alan Watts he writes about freedom. He refers to the importance of being moral because we freely choose to be moral. He even says, “Part of the secret of this freedom is that he knows he is also free to be immoral. Then Watts quotes from Nicolas Berdyaev’s book “Freedom and the Spirit,” “The exaggeration of the power of temptation can hardly be a positive means of overcoming it. As long as in our struggle against evil we regard it as strong and enticing, and at the same time both awe-inspiring and forbidden, we are not going to achieve any radical or final victory over it; it will remain invincible as long as it is so regarded. The attraction of evil is a lie and an illusion. Only the knowledge of its emptiness and tedium can give us a victory over it.”
There are many forms of evil, but in this short column I will only compare love to hate using Jesus’ words that we are to follow to be free. In Matthew 5:43-44 Jesus says, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, ‘Love your enemies.’ Happiness is a matter of your mind, and I feel that loving feels better than hating. You can consider if that is true for you.
One problem is that are so many forms of love, yet only one word in English. A major misunderstanding is that what gives us happiness is being loved. But I read an article by a psychologist in the Reader’s Digest while I was still in high school, which said that our greatest need is not to be loved, it is to love. I did not understand that at the time. But now I realize that it is wanting to be loved that can often make us give up on love, and seek satisfaction in other things. It is not in our power to get someone to love us no matter how much we want them to. But we always have the freedom to love someone, or even many people. And it is loving that gives me satisfaction and joy.
Yet there is another problem even if we are loving someone. If we do not love that person unconditionally, they may disappoint us; and we then may not love them as much or even anymore. That disappointment can make us give up on love as a way to happiness. So if we want to really love as we should, we must love as Jesus says we should; which means that we will love our enemies as well as our neighbors, so that includes everyone. But the theologian Richard Niebuhr says, that Godlike love is compassion, or I prefer caring, for and about everyone. But we can also add to that caring, many other forms of love for different people, such as our children or our spouse or a friend. If we have really experienced the satisfaction and joy of true loving, we will not be tempted to want or follow any other path.
