June 2 is the 12th anniversary for my writing this column. It is also the birthday of my late husband, Paul. Sending a loving Happy Birthday greeting for our great-granddaughter, Amelia Faust on the same day as her Pappy’s.
This column first appeared in The Standard-Journal on May 16, 2009. At that time I introduced you to a new writer. I thought I’d tap into the “expert” right here at home who could talk to you about local auto racing. So here is some reminiscing, and some information on the subject.
The following is by Paul Blyler (1941-2019).
“It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon on a summer day back in the mid 1960s. Betty and I, along with our little girls, Renee and Paula, were at her parents’ home near Kratzerville. My brother-in-law, Jerry, his wife, Sandy, and little boy, Travis, were also there. We did a lot of things together and were wondering what we would do this Saturday night. I said, ‘I know, let’s see what this racing is all about down at the Selinsgrove Speedway.’ Everyone said, ‘Yeah, that will be something different.’ So we went.
“Jerry and I got hooked right away. Along with my son-in-law, Barry, we got reserved seats in Section 4. Betty and Sandy changed their tastes over the years, and they took in some trips, plays and visiting friends on some of those regular Saturday nights. Some of the grandchildren became interested in going to races sometimes.
“The early years were great. But then I went to bed one night and when I awoke, my little girls were all grown up. Paula married Duane, a great man, and they became parents of our granddaughter, Vivian. Renee married Barry, also a great son-in-law.
“Over the years, race cars and speeds have changed so much; it’s hard to believe. In the early years, the cars that raced were ‘modified,’ and ‘late models.’ The modifieds were old jalopies with big engines. They really weren’t all that safe, but were a thrill to watch.
“There were also late model stock cars, which were my favorites at that time. They were Ford, Chevy and Plymouth. There was even a Hudson and a Packard. It wasn’t hard to tell them apart. I always cheered for the Chevys, and Jerry was, and still is, a Ford man. We had some great fun ribbing each other, depending on which was winning.
“We got to see the changes in race cars year after year. The ‘modifieds’ were renamed ‘super modifieds’ for a while when they introduced what they called wings. Wings are a device that mounts on top of the race car to give more down pressure so the tires stick better to the track. Theses cars for the most part would beat the old style modifieds, but it was fun to see them race together during the changing time.
“Soon all the cars had the new body style and wings. The cars have changed so much, and the horsepower is so great it is unbelievable. Safety has also been greatly improved.
“They are now called sprint cars. I would urge each one reading this column, if you have never seen to a sprint car race, check where and when the local tracks are proceeding with summer programs. It is entertainment for the whole family and the food is good and reasonably priced.
“Excuse me while I change gears. Betty likes a spiritual/inspirational application in her column, so here is what came to my mind. The most important race is not on a dirt track, but rather running the race of life. In the Bible in I Corinthians 9:24 it says, ‘Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize. Run in such a way that you may obtain it.’ Also II Timothy 4:7, the apostle Paul says, ‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith’
“Only knowing Jesus Christ as our own personal savior, are we able to run the race that pleases God. I hope to see you in Heaven because of the blood of Jesus Christ, whose life was given so we can be saved. It’s a personal matter, and it doesn’t matter what others are doing. Jesus wants a personal relationship with you.
“Talk to Jesus about your sin, confess it and ask forgiveness. Ask him to come into your life and let him lift you above the cares of this world. Trust Jesus for your eternal future, and for the daily cares of these current times.”
