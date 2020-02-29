Lewisburg Bible Church
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Bible Church, 311 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, will host a special message, “Downsizing God” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8, to be delivered by Michael Wenger.
All are welcome. Visit www.lewisburgbiblechurch.com for more information.
Unitarian church hosting speaker
LEWISBURG — Susan Chlebowski will present “Children in a Changing World” during a program being presented by the Joseph Priestley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
A certified Montessori teacher, Chlebowski will speak on risks posted to children through the destruction of the ecosystem.
A time of coffee and conversation will precede the program.
For more information, contact Arden Miller at jpuufinfo@gmail.com or 570-374-5369.
Program of words and music planned
NORTHUMBERLAND — Priestley Chapel Associates will present a First Sunday Program of Words and Music from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
The program will feature guest poet K. A. (Katie) Hays, the author of three full-length poetry collections published by the Carnegie Mellon Poetry Series. She teaches in the Creative Writing Program at Bucknell University and directs the Bucknell Seminar for Undergraduate Poets.
Music for the program will be performed by Susquehanna University students of Professor Jennifer Sacher Wiley. Madeline Birk, a violinist from Long Island, N.Y., and a senior majoring in Music Education will perform.
Birk recently completed her semester of student teaching in the Williamsport Area School District and will be graduating with a Bachelor of Music in May. Also performing on violin will be Rebecca Gideon. Accompanying on piano will be Kaitlynn O’Hanlon and Wiley.
Multi-media presentation, discussion
LEWISBURG — “The Extraordinary Life of Jesus of Nazareth,” a multi-media presentation and discussion, will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays in March at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Lenten Bible School
LEWISBURG — Lenten Bible School will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Sunday, March 15 and 29, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The school is open to children ages 3 to 10. Participants will learn about Jesus’ Palm Sunday ride into Jerusalem, the Last Supper and Jesus praying in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Stories, games, crafts and music will be included. A light meal will be served for families.
Church selling candy
MILLMONT — Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church is selling easter candy.
Orders will be available for pickup at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through April 6.
Chocolate-covered peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available. Bags of chocolate covered pretzels will also be available.
Orders are due by noon Sundays through April 5.
For more information or to place an order, call 570-922-1860 or email culc@dejazzd.com.
Soup and the Word
MILTON — The Milton Ministerium has released the schedule for the 2020 Soup and the Word series, to be held at noon Wednesdays during Lent at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Walnut Street, Milton.
The schedule includes:
• Wednesday, meal and speaker provided by Kingdom Kidz.
• March 11, meal provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship, speaker Tim Darling.
• March 18, meal provided by Bethany United Methodist Church, speaker Pastor Bill McNeal.
• March 25, meal provided by the First Baptist Church of Milton, speaker Pastor Jamie Dries.
• April 1, meal provided by Revival Tabernacle, speaker Pastor James Bond.
• April 8, meal provided by St. Andrews UMC, speaker Mark Messner.
Lenten schedule
SELINSGROVE — All Saints Episcopal Church will host Lenten presentations at 6 p.m. Thursdays through April 2, at the church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
The schedule will include: Thursday, Jim Rogers speaking on William Augustus Muhlenberg, and John Ranck speaking on Dietrich Bonhoeffer; March 12, Dena Genter speaking on Ileana Hapsburg and Laura Keister speaking on Rachael Held Evans; March 19, Bruce Johnson speaking on Reinhold Niebuhr and Emily Johnson speaking on Pearl Buck; March 26, Bart Ryan speaking on William Stringfellow and Ruth Ryan speaking on Elizabeth Cady Stanton; and April 2, Paul Donecker speaking on Benjamin Rush and Susie Wentzel speaking on James DeKoven.
Church to host auction
MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren will host its annual auction Saturday, March 7, at 46 Brethren Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45.
The food stand opens at 3 p.m. and visitors may preview silent auction tables. Live bidding begins at 4 with Auctioneer Jeremy Waite.
Past auction items have included everything from baked goods to hand-crafted items, plants, tickets to events, tools, quilts, furniture, themed baskets, antiques, artwork and cabin trips. Proceeds benefit the building debt retirement.
Call 570-966-1183 for more information.
Spring revival
MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church will hold a spring revival at 7 p.m. March 9-13 at the church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
A congregational hymn sing will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the church.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Choral worship service
LEWISBURG — Rosedale Bible College will present a choral worship service at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Buffalo Mennonite Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg.
Under the direction of Ken Miller, the choir will lead a worship service. Rosedale Bible College is located near Columbus, Ohio.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, hosts S.A.F.E. Singles Group at 5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month in the lower level of the church.
S.A.F.E. offers support and fellowship, Bible study, social opportunities and events for adults that are single, widowed or divorced, in a casual environment.
For more information, contact the director, Beverly Robinson, at 570-238-0767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.