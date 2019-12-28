“Love never ends,… as for knowledge it will pass away,… for our knowledge is imperfect.” (I Corinthians 13:8-9)
The arrival of modern Biblical scholarship has caused problems for many Christians. So what is this modern Biblical scholarship? It involves “textual criticism.” The word “criticism” may not be good, because it sounds like you are criticizing the Bible. Textual criticism involves trying to figure out what the actual words in the Bible are. For centuries, until the invention of the printing press, Bible manuscripts were hand copied. If someone made a mistake in copying, that mistake was hand copied over and over again. So we have manuscripts with different words in them. Modern Biblical scholarship tends to trust the oldest manuscripts. But when the King James Bible, which many conservatives once considered the only valid translation, was published in 1611, the best manuscripts found since were not available. Not only did we have a poorer idea of what words are actually in the Bible in 1611, but we are still not sure how to translate some of the words that are there, what they mean in our language. This is more frequent of the Hebrew in which the Old Testament was written. A disturbing example is when the Revised Standard Version of the Bible translated Isaiah 7:14 as, “Behold, a ‘young woman’ shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanual.” Instead of the King James Version translation, “Behold, a ‘virgin’ shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanual.”, because Matthew 1:23 refers to the birth of Jesus with the words, “Behold, a virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and his name shall be called Emmanuel.” Yet Matthew saw it as a scripture that was prophesying the birth of Jesus. But not being sure of the translation of every word is also true of the Greek the New Testament was written in, because that Greek is not Classical Greek, but the Greek of the common discourse of the time. Even finding a grocery list from that time may enhance our understanding of a word or two in New Testament Greek. Since 1611 many more such documents have been found. We also have a better ideas of what the world and life in Palestine was like in Biblical times. And that can give us a better idea of how to apply Biblical commandments to our quite different time and culture. There was a great debate in the early Christian church when the apostle Paul said that Gentile Christians should not be required to follow all the commandments in the Old Testament. And how relevant are some of even the New Testament’s ideas on things like slavery, which it never condemns, for today’s understanding of God’s will? “Biblical History and Criticism” takes many things into account, while some Christians tend to take every word in the Bible as a literal word from God, which they interpret literally in the simplest way. But the simplest way to know God’s will is to realize it is all about loving God and each other as God loves us all, now and forever.
In Matthew 22:40 Jesus says that on that loving “depend all the law and the prophets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.