Since I have corrective lens implants, my eyesight is 20/20. The year also conjures up the “Roaring ‘20s.” I like some of the fashions from that era. But 2020 has not become history yet. It has 366 open pages for each of us.
Most of us will have appointments, outings, vacations, trips, birthdays, anniversaries, and parties already penciled into our day planners. Some may change. They may be changes we make, or changes made by other people. I am blessed to have family that invites me to their events. The yearly family trip to Canada is one. Birth dates don’t change, though the celebrations might. Holidays will come on schedule.
Some things stay the same, such as our address. We don’t always foresee the needs for changes. There may be changes in plans which we can’t see now. As we age, change sneaks up on us, doesn’t it? I participated in the changes my parents and in-laws experienced in their older years. I helped care for them, took them to doctor appointments, and didn’t like the final goodbyes.
The night before Paul’s passing, he was very bright and jovial. He felt better than usual. We sat on the covered porch wrapped in blankets listening to the rain. The wind started blowing the rain on us. We were warm down to our legs. I got two umbrellas to put over our legs and stayed put. We laughed at the lengths we went to in order to stay out and listen to the rain.
The next morning, he was still feeling better than usual. But by the end of the day, Paul was in Heaven and I was left behind.
Many things changed, but some things have remained the same. Our family is here for any need I might have. The whole family came for Christmas dinner on the 28th. I read a devotional that Paul wrote a few years earlier for our family worship service in Canada. In part this is what he said, “Who is Jesus? Some people put Jesus in the same category as Santa Claus. But the Bible tells who he really is.
“In Matthew 1:18-25, we read that he was born as a person here on earth. Almighty God the Father, through the Holy Spirit, caused conception to be upon a young virgin named Mary. He made the way for his eternal Son Jesus to come to earth to bring redemption and salvation to a lost world.
“John 14:6, 7 tells us ‘He is the way, the truth, and the life, no one comes to the Father except through Jesus.’ He is the only one who lived a perfect life. He never once sinned. He was the perfect man yet he was also perfectly God. Both the Old and New testaments proclaim Jesus to be our sacrifice for sin.
“There are many other promises about the birth and work of Jesus Christ including the prophecy in Isaiah 9:6,7. ‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulders and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of peace.
“Note that God himself became flesh so we sinners could have eternal life through Jesus’ blood that he freely gave on the cross. We must accept that innocent shed blood and receive Jesus as our own personal Savior. Are you trusting in your church, your pastor, or your spouse to get into Heaven? It won’t work. Only Jesus and his blood can get you into heaven.
“Are you his child? Are your sins covered by his precious blood that he shed on Calvary? I hope and pray that you are.”
Paul also chose this music for that service.
“How Deep the Father’s Love For Us,” by Stuart Townend
How deep the father’s love for us,
How vast beyond all measure
That he should give his only Son
To make a wretch his treasure.
How great the pain of searing loss,
The Father turns his face away
As wounds which mar the chosen one,
Bring many sons to glory.
Behold the man upon a cross,
My sin upon his shoulders.
Ashamed I hear my mocking voice,
Call out among the scoffers.
It was my sin that left him there
Until it was accomplished.
His dying breath has brought me life;
I know that “It is finished.”.
I will not boast in anything
No gifts, no power, no wisdom.
But I will boast in Jesus Christ,
His death and resurrection.
Why should I gain from his reward?I cannot give an answer;
But this I know with all my heart.
His wounds have paid my ransom.
Betty here: It is my prayer that each of us rejoice in those words and believe Jesus Christ for salvation. Trust God for the planned moments and the surprises you encounter in 2020.
