For more than a week, Paul has been in the hospital. That means I have too. The nurses, doctors, specialists, and the whole staff have been outstanding to help Paul, and very kind and considerate to me. I can’t say enough about their care, professionalism and personal kindness. They have been friendly and encouraging too. Their work is constant and they never grumbled or complained about the amount of work.
Paul started with a trip in the ambulance. The emergency room physician admitted him to a room on Step Down. There were some technical issues with his heart monitor and we were moved 3 times in 2 days to try to make a connection. However, Paul’s physical issues always took precedence. His fabulous doctor found what was causing his heart and breathing issues, and Paul was moved to ICU. The treatment and care there helped bring him out of a deep place. He was moved back to Step Down and Paul rallied very well.
One of his 5 moves took him back to a previous room. The same gentleman was still there. We connected so well with this family. What a blessing they were! I am writing this Thursday night, and both of our guys are expected to be discharged tomorrow. Our new roomie friends are from Shamokin Dam and know all the places of my childhood, Since I was a Selinsgrove Grad we made a connection there too. We want this friendship to continue.
In these past few days I met 4 nurses from New Berlin, as well as a volunteer friend from N.B. It was so much fun, and became a small joke in our room to see so many N.B. Folks.
While Paul was in poor condition, I didn’t come home. One day, our daughter asked if there was something needing done at the house. There were things I hadn’t gotten to, so I was grateful for her to do them. She texted me to say we have fleas in the basement. I put flea/pest solution on the cats every month, and they never have been outside this house since we live here. But she didn’t have to look for fleas, some of them found her.
The family waiting room is not a bed and breakfast. I was glad Paul was better, and last night I came home to sleep. I fogged the upstairs before going to the hospital, came home in the afternoon to fog the basement. Now I am washing all the bedding, etc. So Paul doesn’t come home to flea fogging smell.
Before Paul became ill, we attended his 60th Milton class reunion. He hadn’t been to one since the first 5 year reunion. It was great to meet up with people we both knew, and those with whom Paul connected. I liked hearing their chatter.
The next day, we attended a formal giving of the Brouse’s School bell at the Snyder County Historical Society. There were many friends who attended this historic occasion. That was special. Marshall Dauberman, a former classmate, and my brother were able to track down where the bell was currently located. Marshall was able to purchase it, then donate it to the Society. The program about Jackson Township Schools, including Brouse’s school, and some local history was given by Marshall with others adding interesting information. My brother, Jerry, spoke too. The school was partly on our parent’s farm land, and he was able to make arrangements to purchase it.
I only spoke a little about how I became owner of one school desk from my elementary school. I found it under the school in the dirt floor in a partial basement. It was in pieces, and I restored it and gave it to my parents. Part of my Dad’s final estate was a public sale, where I bought the desk back. I also have all the boards to the platform at the front of the school which was under the chalkboard the full width of the building. When the school had to be torn down, Dad pulled the 130 year old platform boards and numbered them in order so I could put them down in the same order in my office.
Whatever is happening in your life right now, here is my thought for the day.
Just a glimpse of heaven’s sunrise O’er the mountain crest,
Just a glow of warmth and splendor Gives our spirits rest.
Let the brightness of Thy promise In the sky of night
Gleam with hope and love upon us As we scale the height.
I hope this verse strengthens you today for whatever trials come your way.
Deuteronomy 31:6,Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid
For the Lord thy God is with you; he will not fail you, nor forsake you.
