Last week, I started thoughts entitled: “Bring Flowers.” I put all the finishing touches on weekly writings on Thursday nights and send it to the Standard-Journal’s editor, Chris Brady, to be printed in Saturday’s paper.
Friday night, daughter Renee stopped by with a box of a dozen long-stemmed roses. They were from Bob, a young man in her office. I was struck by his kindness to send me flowers, but amazed that he would send them home for me the day after I wrote “Bring Flowers.” My head was spinning “How did this happen?” It had not been in the paper yet. Renee said they were from a Kiwanis promotion, and he wanted me to have them. On Monday they read the column and found it a fun coincidence. My final thought on that matter is that God makes plans that we know nothing about. Then he brings it to pass. Thank you Bob. One week later and they are still beautiful!
Last week, I began telling about a composition from college. The assignment was to write 500 to 800 words describing our home entrance door. I began by putting my car in the garage and describing the 70-foot walk to the entrance. I always loved that walk but more so when there were flowers blooming. I described the rustic marigolds displayed along the path.
I received an A for the writing, but she wrote that I used an incorrect word by calling my marigolds “rustic.” She said, “You can have rustic flower arrangements, but not rustic flowers.” In my mind, I didn’t realize I described my marigolds as rustic. I described the metal watering can, and Mason jars filled with marbles and colored stones. Maybe I figured to make it a rustic arrangement, it needed “rustic” marigolds. I certainly didn’t make an issue of it, she was a very fair professor and very knowledgeable. That was 42 years ago, and it is still not resolved in my mind. I have consulted grammatical books on the subject. I have learned that you can have a “rustic flower arrangement” by all means, but have not come to grip with whether they can be “rustic flowers” or “rustic arrangements.”
Paul’s favorite flowers are marigolds. This year, as always, we had “rustic marigolds” wherever there was a space to plant them. Here is the meaning of the word rustic: “An adjective, characteristic of, or relating to or suitable in the country; rural. Having qualities ascribed to country life or people, simple, unsophisticated.” You may decide, and you may weigh in with your take on this.
I picked flowers frequently for my mother. She put them into a Mason jar. I liked them too, specially, Queen Anne’s lace, and blue bells. She grew zinnias and gladiolus, which frequented her display. We had blue hydrangeas, and lilacs. She displayed whatever Anne or I took in for her. She didn’t “arrange” them, she just replaced them as they were finished blooming.
She worked to keep her geraniums over winter. I loved watching her tend them all summer on the porch. As she went to the barn, for groceries, or to the garden, she would pinch off the buds so they would bloom by her sink in the winter. She did her own starts. She also displayed and regenerated flags (Iris) of many colors.
I ate clover flowers. When clover blossoms are cut and drying in the field, there is no comparable sweet odor. The animals love eating clover too. I enjoyed flowering fruit trees and would try to count how many apples or pears would be yielded from certain trees. I also counted hydrangea flowers. I still do!
Along our barn where I grew up was a plant whose name I don’t know. It was low on the ground, vines somewhat smaller than, but similar to, garden peas. When it blossomed, it had small pinkish flowers. About harvest time, when many were there for threshing, the flowers were replaced with small meaty vegetable morsels which I called “Belly Buttons.” I don’t know if that was a Snyder County name for them. I have not seen any in my adult life. The little (3/8-inch) button tasted like peach skins. Let me know if you have a name for this plant.
I marvel sometimes that I didn’t die of some horrible disease from the things I ate. Being along the barn makes me think they liked certain kinds of fertilizer. I wonder what countless creatures were there. Sometimes I moved spider webs to eat my prize “buttons.” It never occurred to me that our dogs may have watered these plants, or mice!
More flowers next week. I hope you had a happy All Saints Day yesterday. I will be having a surgical procedure this week. This is from a card I received, it is for you too. “There is a caring, faithful shepherd who is with you every day. There is nothing you will go through where he cannot make a way. As you rest in his assurance and his tender loving care, may you feel the love of those who gently lift you up in prayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.