“Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit intercedes in sighs too deep for words.” (Romans 8:26)
I title my column only “Thoughts about prayer,” because neither I nor anyone else knows how we ought to pray. On the other hand, it does not matter how we pray; the Spirit will intercede and make your prayer good in ways too deep for me to explain in words. So do not accept the opinion of anyone else who says you should not pray as you do. God always knows what is in your heart and mind; so when you convey those thoughts and feelings to him, he always understands and cares, no matter how you do it. And I think that everyone prays sometimes, whether they realize it or not. If you wish for help in our mind for something you cannot solve yourself and which maybe no other human can do for you, you have prayed to a higher power to help you. It has been said that there are no atheists in foxholes.
I think many people may pray to try to get God to do something for them. I have wished that and expressed my wish as a prayer. I also thank God when that prayer is answered as I wished.
But in the gospels we have only two prayers by Jesus. One is the prayer Jesus fervently prayed as he faced his possible crucifixion, “Father, if thou art willing, remove this cup from me; but nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.”(Luke 22:42) Yet his prayer was not answered according to his will, although he was the Son of God. We might think of that if our prayer is not answered as we wished. The other prayer, which Jesus gave to his disciples as an example of prayer, is what we call the Lord’s Prayer, in which we pray to God, “May your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” If we really mean that, we should start with ourselves, by always seeking God’s will and following it. This makes perfect sense, because God’s will is always as good as or better than our own, although we may not be able to understand God’s will. I was taught early on that I should always end my prayers by saying to God, like Jesus, may your will be done.
Therefore it has been said that the purpose of prayer is not to change God’s mind or actions, but to change our mind and actions. This also makes perfect sense, because God always loves us and therefore is always seeking what is best for us. However we are not always seeking what is best for us or others, and thus may need to receive God’s loving guidance, through his Holy Spirit. In Luke 11:9 Jesus says, “Ask and it will be given you.” But in verse 13 Jesus says, “If you who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him.” So the guidance of the Holy Spirit can change our hearts and minds and actions. God does not need to be changed because God always loves us unconditionally and without limit and therefore wishes what is best for everyone. So prayer can give us great support, even if, and especially if, circumstances are really tough for us or those we love. Pray however prayer works best for you, and the Spirit will intercede with sighs too deep for words.
