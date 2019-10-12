Mission month
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Bible Church will mark Missions month with a series of presentations throughout October.
At 9:15 each Sunday morning, an informal time with missionaries will include pictures, testimonies and question and answer sessions. At 10:30, worship will include a message from the missionaries, illustrated with pictures and music.
The schedule includes:
• Sunday: Jay and Debbie Shearer, serving with MMS Aviation.
• Oct. 20: The Michael Wenger family, reporting on a 2019 mission trip to Guatemala.
• Oct. 27: Joe Aurand, of Golden Rule Love INC.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Bethany announces events
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church, located at 107 S. Front St., Milton, has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
Bethany’s Share the Warm Coat Ministry and BETH Hygiene Kits will be provided to those in need from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany United Methodist Church Pastor Bill McNeal will be hosting the Milton Ministerium’s Milton Bridge Walk, to be held Sunday.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street, with the walk starting at 1:45.
The walk will go from the church to the Milton State Park, where a prayer tent will be set up.
Donations will be accepted to support the HandUP Foundation and Milton Salvation Army. Checks should be made payable to the Milton Minsterium.
For walk registration forms or more information, call 570-742-9796.
Free movie night
MILTON — Bethany United Methodist Church will host a free movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The church is located at 107 S. Front St., Milton.
“Heaven is for Real” is the feature. Refreshments will be provided.
Rummage sale
LEWISBURG — A rummage sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19, at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19.
The sale will include clothing, household items, linens, toys and books.
New Hope lists events
MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church, located at 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg, has announced a schedule of upcoming events.
The following will be held:
• Light up the Night Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
• Fall revival service, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28.
Free fellowship meal
WATSONTOWN — A free fellowship meal will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a fruit cup, dessert and beverage.
Donations will be accepted.
Katy’s Church
BLOOMSBURG — Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, through December, at Katy’s Church, 440 Katys Church Road, Madison Township.
For more information, call 570-764-2412.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
Trunk or Treat
LEWISBURG — Trunk or Treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 205 Bull Run Crossing, Lewisburg.
For more information, email info@cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555.
Mooresburg Presbyterian Church
MOORESBURG — Re-Creation will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road, Danville.
The program will honor veterans, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by the Danville American Legion Honor Guard.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Sunbury Bible Church
SUNBURY — Sunbury Bible Church hosts Wednesday Family Fun Night beginning at 6 p.m. each Wednesday for a time of prayer.
AWANA, along with junior and senior high youth groups for children in grades six to 12 is held from 6:13 to 8:15. Adult Bible study, along with ladies and men’s bible studies begin at 7 each Wednesday.
The church is located at 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland. For more information, visit www.sunburybiblechurch.org.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages.
For more information, call Ken and Marilyn Lenker at 570-524-4897.
