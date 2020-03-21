Nothing here about coronavirus. Take a break. It is not that I don’t care, but we have other things to attend to.
I don’t consider myself very money smart. The one area I can say I am money smart is that I pay my bills on time. I don’t live by the stock market. I don’t go out of my mind about “downturns” nor what all the numbers mean at the end of each day.
I know people who get depressed about it. I’ve heard and read about 1929. It was a hard time, and there is a very expensive episode going on in the whole world right now. I choose not to let the reports to be the factor to influence who I am. It does affect our lives, but let’s be careful to keep it from being the main thing.
My health takes up about half my time these days. I have daily Hyperbaric Oxygen Pressure Treatments. This pressure is equal to diving 80 feet and kept under almost two hours. The first day they put me in the “tube” my ears wouldn’t give me a go. The pressure was changed to surface, and the doctor sent me to ENT surgical services. By the end of the day, I had tubes inserted in my ear drums (without anesthesia, ouch). Now I can have my daily treatments. I also wear a vacuum pump attached to my surgical wound which needs professional changing two times a week
It is difficult for me some days to think about “normal” things, because normal hasn’t been happening to me. I know that is true in other ways for you.
Then my mind went to the money matters for those in Christian ministry. When supporters are suffering, the funds generally go down for them as well. I am making no judgment on others on this matter. But when things are in a downturn, giving to God’s work is even more important.
Money smart could mean how to handle your money. I’m not a good adviser on that. I can only explain what it means to me. “Giving” enters into this subject. I was taken to Sunday school every Sunday until I was able to drive, and I continue to do so (when my health allows). My dad gave us each 5 cents for offering. It wasn’t much, but it was the beginning of understanding the importance of giving.
The Bible says “Cast your bread upon the water and it will come back filled and overflowing.” From quoting this verse, you might think I give because I get something back. I prefer to take it as a promise that God will do his part. Will God only give what we need when we give him what we can? Why can’t God give even if I give him nothing? This he already does, if you just think back to gifts God gave, you will see you cannot out give the Lord.
The Bible teaches tithing, which is 10 percent of gross income first going to his work on earth, I made that choice a long time ago. I believe we can seek his direction as to where we give support. But there is clear teaching that we are to give support to our local church. The Bible teaches that “offerings” are only what is above 10 percent. This teaching might be a little more obscure than other vital subjects in the Bible, but I believe everything I have has come from him. So giving back to his work and obeying his holy word, the Bible, is what I call “money smart.”
Money smart includes saving, of course. Maybe 10 percent is a good goal for that too, but I don’t have a solid place to nail that. Simply put, I have learned that it is best to have no more month left at the end of my money. I also think it is distrust in God if I have more left over than I have given to God.
I’m glad my parents taught me to give to God; and I hope to have passed that along to the next generations, but I also hope to have passed along to them that they are not responsible to me, but to God. And, by the way, I am so pleased to see them living for the Lord. I don’t know what percentage of their incomes they and their spouses give to the Lord’s work. They have come to own this for themselves.
Matthew 6:10-31: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal, for where your treasure is, there you heart will be also.”
Trusting in money never did work well, but trusting God is always right.
