On the road. This year there wasn’t as much traveling as in past springs, but it didn’t make so much difference for me as for many others. I had frequent doctor and hospital visits due to continued cancer treatment. Each trip wasn’t worthy of description, but I tallied up many miles, instead of staying housebound like most folks.
For many years I totaled up significant miles by speaking engagements and volunteer miles along the east coast. That was all missed this year. I did a lot of reading and studying. Particularly my interest was Israel and Jordan where I was slated to travel with God’s Missionary Church, New Columbia. Even though the trip was canceled for November, I loved learning many new things which aren’t wasted on me. I will look at the books and maps again when a new trip is planned.
My mind goes back to many trips I have had the privilege to take, and a trip in March 2009, quickly comes to mind. We started by experiencing Branson, Mo. Because of modern technology, I could write in the car as we traveled on to the Grand Canyon in Arizona. I have a little office set up behind the driver.
In my childhood I wasn’t so happy with my brother wanting to do all the driving, but the long-term effects of that were a blessing on this trip. With a DC/AC converter from the battery accessory plug, I was in business. Since I’m not one to waste time (I’ve been known to balance my checkbook in waiting rooms.) I can choose to write in my journal or on the computer, read, write postcards, or do some day planning or map reading.
All over the valley, I’ve heard many of you say you were in Branson. I hope you won’t be bored with some Blyler-Branson trivia. For reminiscing or future reference, and for those of you who have been thinking about it, I offer this advice. If you haven’t gone, I urge you to put it on your list of things to do if things out there are open.
My main reason for wanting to go was to see Roy Rogers Jr. Having missed meeting my life-long heroes, Roy and Dale, at their museum in Victorville, Calif., I finally met Roy Jr. at the Branson location. I was not disappointed. Relatives and friends have had their pictures taken with “Dusty” (Roy Jr.) but I might have a unique distinction.
Our grandchildren weren’t along, so we took Vivian’s lamb, and Amelia’s horse. Dusty is holding the stuffed animals for a picture. He didn’t even seem embarrassed (he has grandchildren too). I added some memorabilia to my Roy Rogers wall at home. It was worth the 840 miles to see Dusty Rogers. Besides that show, we did three shows every day. Now the Roy Rogers museum is closed.
Several people suggested we “Ride the Ducks” in Branson. We rode in the bus which was also a boat to overlook the valley and then down into the lake. The part that surprised me most was the Word War II history and authentic armed forces vehicles we saw on the tour.
We continued on the trip to main attractions on the way to the Grand Canyon, there were no disappointments. Paul’s health wasn’t excellent, but it was a blessing we could do this trip together. Each day it seemed like a dream, but next day we built more memories. Painted Desert, Canyon deChelly, and Petrified Forest — not to mention a mighty long trip on Route 66.
The people who pioneered this country made amazing contributions. Such tenacity. I’d succumb when I couldn’t find my first glass of water. There were certainly some plus factors to living on the prairie or in the mountains. Little House makes it seem so romantic and charming. I like seeing where and how they lived, but it was a lot of work. I enjoy their lifestyles in books and museums. We worked hard farming in the ‘40s and ‘50s; but I’m thankful for our comfy air-conditioned vehicle and home.
I’m not afraid of hard work, but I like the conveniences too. I’m thankful for every privilege the Lord has given me. As I close today, I draw attention to the way Jesus and others of Bible times had to travel – mostly by foot. I am grateful for their example. As I read travel maps, I’m also reminded that God gave us a perfect map. The Bible is the word of God which shows us the way he wants us to live in every situation and every age. For that, and for giving us his Son, who is “The Way” (John 14:6), I am grateful beyond words.
