“When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child, when I became a man, I gave up childish ways.” (I Corinthians 13:11)
Many years ago when I was a young minister, I was at a gathering of other ministers in which a book review was given about the stages we go through in life. I thought that I was not going to need to go through any of those stages, because I was quite content with my life as it was already. How wrong I was in my naïve youth. Since them I have read many other books that write about the stages of life.
The Franciscan priest Richard Rohr talks about two stages. You first must develop your ego-based False Self, which is concerned with your pleasure and succeeding in getting what you want in life. But eventually that will not be enough to satisfy you, so you must allow that small egotistic self to die to find and follow your True Self which loves like God loves. I have thought of that young ego-based self which wants pleasure, success and the physical things that you can get successfully, as your expansive stage, which is about acquiring what you need to survive in life physically.
The psychiatrist Carl Jung also talks about two stages in life. In the first stage you are focused outward toward getting what you want from life and the world. But in the second half of life you need to turn inward to find true satisfaction. So it is then that his patients showed up seeking what they are lacking and thus seeking healing. Perhaps this is because the physical can begin to fail us in the second half of life. My back got bad and I had to give up practically all the activities that I had enjoyed. So the second stage of life can be a long process of having to accept the loss of physical health and of many other precious physical things. You may lose people who you love very much, because the physical is always temporary. Only the Spiritual is everlasting. So when I lost my wife physically, I did not lose my eternal love for her. Eternal love is Godlike love, about which I Corinthians 13:8 says, “Love never ends.”
Jung recognized that religions are systems of healing for psychic illness. So he writes in his book “Modern Man in Search of a Soul,” “Man has always stood in need of the spiritual help which each individual’s own religion held out to him.” So Jung never had a patient who was 35 or older who did not ultimately find his healing in religion. You might wonder which religion is the right one. But Jung writes, “The manifestations of the spirit are truly wondrous, and as varied as Creation itself. The living spirit grows and even outgrows its earlier forms of expression; it freely chooses the men in whom it lives and who proclaim it. This living spirit is eternally renewed and pursues its goal in manifold ways throughout the history of mankind.
That is why we have both an Old and New Testament in the Christian Bible which is composed of books written over more than a thousand years by many authors.
