Have you ever played “Follow the Leader?” Did you like the places the leader took you? The things they did? What about when the strong-willed kids led into uncharted territory? Did you follow? These are two different questions. One is a child’s game and the other has greater life consequences.
In organized Follow the Leader, or a supervised version, children usually are given opportunity to change leaders. But if, like in my childhood, when doing your own unsupervised games, there is a stronger character who leads or chooses a leader, and the unassuming kid just follows – or trails off to do something else. I was this last one. I’d rather have an adventure on my own than vie for first place or to follow after someone else. Which were you? Leader, follower, or disinterested? I’m not talking only about playing a game, but life circumstances. You can sometimes determine reactions in families according to birth order. But more often it is a learned behavior.
One such “follow the leader” is in the area of peer pressure. Who is the peer who pressures, or are kids just trying to make someone think they are cool? Having been a mother, grandmother, children’s church worker, and teacher, I have seen peer pressure. But I think it is overrated.
Children and adults can learn to be who they really want to be, rather than who someone else chooses for you. I’ve told you before this is a lesson my mother taught me, and parents and other adults can teach it today.
On our dairy farm, we always had a “boss” cow. The others followed her. A challenger would eventually come along, sometimes successfully. Horses are the same, there is always a pecking order. It’s interesting to watch this process. I’m not talking about stallions, that’s different from what I’m trying to convey. But horses in a domestic pasture will all have a location in the pecking order.
But people are not domestic animals. We have reasoning skills. These skills can be learned, although some innate factors are already in place. There are kids, adults, and even animals that show leadership skills. Some work for good, others work for popularity or even more sinister motives. This is a valuable skill, we can’t all be going off on our own, we need relationships and fellowship, and we certainly need leaders. It’s a learning process, to be sure, but can be useful and satisfying.
Leadership skills are necessary in the workplace, in organizations, and even in schools. In situations where peer pressure is an issue, one can find peers with similar values. But children should be taught about what kind of models to follow, also what authorities to obey. Some children go a step farther in the area of individuality and reject obeying or following important authorities.
However, there are some in places of authority that should not be obeyed, such as older kids peddling things or ideas. I think you can make your own applications to your own situation. Hopefully, my musings will give you pause for thought, perhaps action, if needed.
An idea I propose to connect is that of following the right leader. For myself, and lots of relatives, friends and ministry workers, it is following the perfect example, Jesus Christ. I’m going to write a few relevant scriptures on the subject.
Hosea 6:3: “Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the Lord: his going forth is prepared as the morning:” ( preparation) Jesus said, “Follow me” in these scriptures: Matthew 4:19, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Matthew 16:24: “If any person will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow me.” John 10:27-28: “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them and they follow me ..and I give unto them eternal life. And they shall never perish, neither is any one plucked out of my hand.” I love the comfort God gives from the Bible that shows us who we are. This being one that is very relevant and important because God sees each individual as created in his image. Because we have the ability to reason, we can avoid a lot of pressure to conform to the ways of the world around us. We’re better than that. Psychologists say we tend to become more and more like the people with whom we spend time. That’s an important point, and well worth consideration. You know, the “chip off the old block.” Let’s determine to think in a Godly way, and pass along this skill to our children and those in our sphere of influence.
Maybe intervention is necessary. Pray about the direction to go. God will guide you. The Bible tells that he cares for you. Prayer and thanksgiving are always in order if things are going well also.
